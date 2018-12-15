‘Book of Demons’ Is a Charmingly Diabolical Dungeon Crawler You Need to Be Playing

If you’re like me and are a fan of dungeon crawlers, then you need to check out this charmingly diabolical dungeon crawler Book of Demons.

So what is it and why should you be playing? Book of Demons is a hack and slash deck building title that blends a few different game styles into one nostalgic ball of perfection. The best part? Players can decide the length of the quests they partake in, making it a customizable experience for any type of gamer.

According to the studio over at Think Trunk, “Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself!”

But just because it’s called a deck-building game doesn’t mean it’s a traditional card experience. “It’s not a card game, but items, spells, and skills are all expressed as cards. The strategy lies in adapting your hand to each situation. Cards can be upgraded with runes and you can find many variants with diverse bonuses. Legendaries are the most epic but hard to acquire.”

With unique mechanics but a familiar art style, this is an experience for those nostalgic for the good ‘ol dungeon crawling games without feeling dated or played out. Many are calling it a “flawless” adventure that is unlike anything else out there on the market today.

The best part? There’s even more to come! According to the developers, this is just the first installment of Return 2 Games, which is “a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming.” For those like me that grew up playing these types of games, the focus on this particular style is incredibly exciting!

For more about the game – available now on Steam – check out some of the other incredible features below:

Book of Demons takes place in Paperverse, a world that exists entirely inside a pop-up book.

It’s a tale of good and evil about saving the world from the ultimate devilry. Sounds familiar? Inspired by the dark and gloomy atmosphere of the first Diablo game, Book of Demons is part tribute part parody of hack & slash classics.

Many Book of Demons features were designed with gameplay comfort in mind. Points of interest are marked at the top of the screen and get revealed once you get closer. Your character leaves footprints, which can be used to track your way back or notice paths already visited without opening the map.

On average it takes about 10 hours to complete the campaign with a single class, but maxing out a character and mastering all of the higher Freeplay difficulty levels and Quests takes much longer. The Roguelike mode offers another level of challenge with permadeath, restricted healing and even more obstacles to overcome.

