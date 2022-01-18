BOOM! Studios Reveals New Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker Series (Exclusive)

The Magic comics universe is ready to expand, as today BOOM! Studios and Wizards of the Coast LLC have revealed fans can look forward to a brand new mini-series in the Magic universe titled Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker. The new four-issue series will be written by Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy), drawn by Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New ‘Verse), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and will feature the always lethal Liliana Vess in the spotlight as well as a hidden planeswalker she discovers that will shake up the entire multiverse. The even better news is that we have your exclusive first look at the series, which you can check out starting on the next slide!

Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker will hit comic stores in April of this year, and Scott couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this next chapter. “I’m thrilled to bring a brand new chapter of Magic comics to life in all its twisted glory with THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER. Professor Vess is waiting for you, and she doesn’t like to be disappointed,” Scott said.

“As a fan of the game, it’s such a pleasure and honour to work on an all-new Magic comic book series! I genuinely cannot wait for the readers to find out more about this story and the mysterious HIDDEN PLANESWALKER,” Mascolo said.

You can find the official description for Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker below.

“While our heroes may have defeated one of the many dangers throughout the multiverse, the powerful Necromancer Liliana Vess is left to return to her new home as a professor at the greatest college of magic in the multiverse. But she doesn’t return alone. Sensing the presence of a distant planeswalker calling for help… one with the power to save or destroy entire planes, puts her on a collision course with the diabolical machinations of Tezzeret, the Master of Metal…”



Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1 will launch with a stunning main cover by Karen S. Darboe (Noir is the New Black) as well as a set of connecting variant cover art by Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers). There will also be amazing variant covers by Awanqi (Good Asian), Yanick Paquette (Wonder Woman), and Junggeun Yoon (Spider-Woman), and you can see some of those covers on the next slide.

“Liliana is everything you could want an ageless necromancer to be: tragic, powerful yet wounded, and drop-dead gorgeous. She’s seen more of the multiverse than almost any other Magic character, so she’s an excellent guide for a story that starts with familiar faces and planes, and ends on the other side of new discoveries,” said Kathleen Wisneski, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Mairghread, Fabiana, and Ed are the perfect team to send Liliana on this journey that will surprise and satisfy the Death Mage’s longtime fans, and no doubt make a bunch of new ones.”

Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1 will hit comic stores in April of 2022.

Variant Cover By Yanick Paquette

Variant Cover By Awanqi

Main Cover By Karen S. Darboe

Fabiana Mascolo

Mairghread Scott