‘Borderlands 3’ Devs Hilariously Respond to Box Art Leak

With the announcement of the release date for Borderlands 3 mere hours away, fans are getting more and more excited by the minute. Of course, leaks have been popping up left and right since the big reveal last week, including a potential launch date and the possibility of the game being an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. That said, known leaker Wario64 posted the purported box art for Borderlands 3 on Twitter earlier, and the devs actually responded to him the only way they know how – with humor.

Naturally, with it being so close to the actual announcement, they weren’t about to confirm or deny anything. However, what they did do was provide intrigue along with a time we can expect to see the announcements take place. For starters, let us take a gander at the supposed box art for the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, and Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition of Borderlands 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Borderlands 3 box art + Deluxe Edition + Super Deluxe Edition + Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition pic.twitter.com/sCOKV5dDGc — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

If this is all true, it’s looking pretty great if you ask me. It fits the game’s theme well, especially with all of the guns and the massive Children of the Vault cult, which is led by the new big baddies in town, The Calypso Twins. However, Gearbox chimed in from the official Borderlands account, saying everyone will just have to tune in to find out if it is real or not.

How do you do, fellow gamers? This sure looks neat! Guess we all better tune in tomorrow at 6:00 a.m. PT to find out if it’s real… pic.twitter.com/36kuV4xojN — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 3, 2019

Of course, fans agree that the leaked art looks good, so we imagine if it is true, not too many people will be displeased.

If I post a photo shop of a switch box art will that make it come true? — Christopher Komer (@dustbunnyck) April 3, 2019

So they didn’t find a 3rd way for him to shoot himself in the head. — erik ˙ ͜ʟ˙ (@SchuesslerErik) April 3, 2019

Boi I thought this was a preorder and almost had a heart attack — Christian 🦜🐝 (@ChawsHaws) April 3, 2019

This is so cool! I love how the roses has character’s faces on it — Lcky (@Lcky_77) April 3, 2019

GOAT cover art. I’d expect nothing less from a series that always has amazing covers. — BC (@bcampbell23) April 3, 2019

It’s going to be a wild day, Borderlands fans. Are you prepared for whatever happens tomorrow, April 3rd? Of course, I’m more so referring to the PC side of things, as console players will be set regardless. Exclusivity may be inbound, but it can’t be all that bad, could it?

Will you be willing to hold off on Borderlands 3 if it is an Epic Games Store exclusive, or are you in no matter what? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!