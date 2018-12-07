Report: ‘Borderlands 3’ Classes Revealed

We’re just minutes away from the start of The Game Awards, where we’re likely to see something related to Borderlands 3. Hopefully.

But a new report suggests some first details about the four classes that will be available within the game, possibly confirming a reveal within a matter of hours.

The details come from The Know, a channel over on the YouTube front. According to them, which you can see in the segment above, “We’ve learned some huge NEW information about Borderlands 3 from a credible source, so let’s dive into the world of Pandora to see what the next installment may have to offer!”

As for what the four classes are, here’s the quick breakdown based on what we know.

The first class is called Beastmaster, and it looks to be relatively similar in nature to the Hunter class from the first game, giving you the capability of summoning up to three animals at once to lend you a hand. (No word yet if your character is based upon the Marc Singer character from the 80’s films.)

The next class is Soldier, and instead of just letting you go all nuts with a number of guns (in which there will likely be a bajillion, again), you’ll be able to call upon a giant mech suit, which you can command around the battlefield to lay waste to enemies.

The third class is Siren, which will be familiar with some players. However, instead of relying on special projectile-based abilities, it sounds like the character will be more melee-based this time around. But her attacks are likely to be quite lethal once they hit enemies.

Finally, there’s the Assassin, in which you’ll be able to silently take out foes and maybe even call upon a decoy to do some serious distraction with, so you can strike enemies when they’re even more vulnerable.

The video above has more info, so give it a look to see what The Know has to say. Now, keep in mind this information has not been confirmed by Gearbox Software or 2K Games, so take it with a grain of salt. However, it sounds like each of the classes could offer something special to the game. Now we just need for it to be announced.

Borderlands 3 will reportedly arrive in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.