New York Times Connections Answers for April 13th

Worried you may lose your streak with today’s Connections? No worries, as ComicBook has all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 13th’s Connections from The New York Times. Connections has been going strong since 2023 with it’s challenging yet fun gameplay, going up against Strands, Crosswords, and Wordle. For today’s puzzle, we definitely have a bit of a harder go around than the last few days have given us, both word-wise and category-wise. In any case, we have played today’s puzzle and have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections, in a nutshell, gives you 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from monikers in royalty or Sonic the Hedgehog characters to words that sound differently than how they’re spelled or 1930s lingo. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is the hardest puzzle this week.

With today’s Connections, we have a solid lineup of words that cover a few bases but may not provide the easy route to figure them out right away. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Present, Caper, Elder, Roman, Logan, Swipe, Pocket, Typewriter, Goose, Sans, Absent, Pinch, Late, Gothic, Nick, and Excused.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We had something here, but someone robbed us

Green: Did you go to class today?

Blue: Versions of this or this

Purple: Example include Black or Rasp

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Steal

Green: Attendance Status

Blue: Font-Modifying Words

Purple: ____Berry

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 13th:

Yellow: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe

Green: Absent, Excused, Late, Present

Blue: Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter

Purple: Caper, Elder, Goose, Logan

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?