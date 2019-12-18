Borderlands 3 Shows Off New DLC Gameplay

Borderlands 3 is getting a new DLC soon when “Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot” releases on December 19th, a DLC which will be the first expansion of the game’s story since its September release. As the name suggests, it’s centered around a quest given to players by Moxxi who tasked players with recovering lost riches from one of Handsome Jack’s run-down space stations. A new Let’s Play video featuring this DLC shows us yet another look at the gameplay before players are free to explore the space station.

Starting a couple of minutes into the video below (it should play at the correct time), a full Vault Hunter squad of Greg Miller, Fran Mirabella, Tessachka, and SchviftyFive showed off some parts of the DLC that we haven’t seen yet. We’ve seen the first 13 minutes of the DLC in past reveals, so combine that reveal with this latest Let’s Play and you’ve got around 30 minutes of gameplay from the DLC.

Secrets and derelict Hyperion enemies fill the new space station setting, so players who remember the older Borderlands games fondly will sure to see some callbacks to Handsome Jack and his story in the new DLC. You’ll also have the chance to get a bunch of new gear since there are new Legendary weapons and items added in this DLC. More cosmetics like skins and emotes are also being added as part of the expansion.

“In short, Moxxi’s recruiting you to seize control of a derelict space station built by the infamous Handsome Jack back when he was still President of the Hyperion corporation,” 2K said about the DLC when it was first revealed. “The Handsome Jackpot is quite possibly the gaudiest gambling spot in the galaxy, with neon signs, slot machines, and gold statues all over the place. It’s also crawling with multiple models of deadly Hyperion Loader Bots, as well as lunatic looters who’ve been trapped on board ever since Jack’s death.”

Borderlands 3’s “Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot” DLC is scheduled to release on December 19th for all platforms except for Google Stadia. You’ll need the game’s season pass to access it, but if you’ve already got the Super Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll have it ready to download when it releases.