Borderlands 3 DLC Details Will Be Revealed Soon

Like previous releases in the series, Borderlands 3 won’t just have a ton of content up front at launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but will have plenty of content pumped into the game after launch via DLC. Gearbox has already confirmed that we’ll be getting four story-based DLC releases, however, it looks like we won’t be getting any DLC vault hunters. That said, we haven’t heard anything about this DLC yet, however, that will soon change. During Take-Two Interactive’s (the parent company of 2K, the game’s publisher) recent investors call, president Karl Slatof confirmed that the public will get more details about the game’s DLC content at two major conferences hitting this month, which would be Gamescom and PAX West.

Unfortunately, no further details were divulged, but expect to get those very soon. Gamescom — which is located in Germany — is set to run from August 20 to August 24. Meanwhile, PAX West is scheduled to go down from August 30 to September 2. Of course, just because we’re getting DLC details doesn’t mean we’re going to get a full rundown or roadmap. We probably won’t, but hopefully we’ll get to hear a little bit more about one of these four story-based DLC releases.

At the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear if DLC releases will be limited to just the four-story based DLCs, but you’d assume these will be the meaty pillars of the game’s post-launch support.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on September 13, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming zany and post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, be sure to take a minute and take a gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”