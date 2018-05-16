Borderlands 3 Won’t Be at E3, Gearbox Says

This year’s E3 will play host to many games and events, but Borderlands 3 won’t be one of them, according to Gearbox Software.

In a report from Shacknews, Gearbox software was said to have talked to a “room of journalists” today and said that there would be “no Borderlands presence at E3 whatsoever.” The report continued to say that Gearbox Software would have other titles on display during E3, though it looks like Borderlands 3 won’t be one of them. We’ve reached out to Gearbox for comment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a huge blow to those who have been expecting to see Borderlands 3 at E3 amid rumors and other theories that suggested Gearbox might have the next game present at the conference in June. It also refutes the information that was seen in the massive Walmart leak days ago where Borderlands 3 was shown with only a title and no box art.

Not long after the “No Borderlands 3” reports started coming out, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeted out a chain of several messages that encompassed magic, humans as a species, and Borderlands 3.

1/ Todd Robbins is an awesome performer who is a master of the side-show. He does stuff like hammer a nail into his face or eat a light bulb whole, which is real. He also does some magic, which is fake. I’m going somewhere with this… — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

2/ He once said (paraphrased), “When I make something vanish (which is a magic trick, and fake), people will swear that it is real. But when I eat a light bulb (which is not magic, and is real) people will swear that it is fake – a trick.” — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

3/ The point is that it is kind of a part of our species that we tend to hold on to what we *want* to believe while discounting the truth if it contradicts that – no matter the evidence. It takes a disciplined mind to see reality for what it is. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

4/ For example, I could write it out now precisely and specifically that “Borderlands 3” will not be at E3 and many of you will choose not to believe it. Many of you will find a way to interpret the intent to suit what you want to believe regardless of what is true. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

5/ In fact, this aspect of human nature is so powerful that it is more likely this thread will increase the volume of the debate rather than diminish it. It feels as if “Borderlands 3” may be destined to be the next Half-Life 3 in that regard. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

6/ I *love* how important Borderlands is to so many of you. The developers of Gearbox Software are working harder than we have ever worked in order to create new and exciting things in hopes of entertaining you. Your passion fuels us. Thank you! I love you! — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 15, 2018

Pitchford’s comments make it pretty clear that “Borderlands 3” won’t be at E3, but there will undoubtedly be some Borderlands fans that hope he’s using some slight of hand of his own but indicating that Borderlands will show up somehow in June if not in the exact form of “Borderlands 3″.