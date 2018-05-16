Gaming

Borderlands 3 Won’t Be at E3, Gearbox Says

This year’s E3 will play host to many games and events, but Borderlands 3 won’t be one of them, according to Gearbox Software.

In a report from Shacknews, Gearbox software was said to have talked to a “room of journalists” today and said that there would be “no Borderlands presence at E3 whatsoever.” The report continued to say that Gearbox Software would have other titles on display during E3, though it looks like Borderlands 3 won’t be one of them. We’ve reached out to Gearbox for comment.

It’s a huge blow to those who have been expecting to see Borderlands 3 at E3 amid rumors and other theories that suggested Gearbox might have the next game present at the conference in June. It also refutes the information that was seen in the massive Walmart leak days ago where Borderlands 3 was shown with only a title and no box art.

Not long after the “No Borderlands 3” reports started coming out, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeted out a chain of several messages that encompassed magic, humans as a species, and Borderlands 3.

Pitchford’s comments make it pretty clear that “Borderlands 3” won’t be at E3, but there will undoubtedly be some Borderlands fans that hope he’s using some slight of hand of his own but indicating that Borderlands will show up somehow in June if not in the exact form of “Borderlands 3″.

