Borderlands 3 Reveals Lush Planet Eden-6

Borderlands 3 will be arriving next month for fans of the popular series to dive deeper into the lore more than ever before. The upcoming installment will feature various planets to travel to and explore, certainly expanding the possibilities from beyond Pandora. The devs at Gearbox Software have been fairly open about what players can expect in the game, including the kind of world we will see. In a recent tweet, they profiled Eden-6, the lush planet covered in greenery that happens to home to the Jakobs clan that players of the series might be familiar with.

As can be seen in the video below, Eden-6 is a swamp planet that contains plenty of greenery as well as water. We can also see Lady Aurelia Hammerlock, who is the sister of the well-known Sir Hammerlock. Fans can also catch a glimpse of Wainwright Jakobs, who very much looks like he is the one in charge of the Jakobs Estate. Of course, the Children of the Vault are present, and players will be tasked with helping eradicate them.

A backwater swampland of a planet and family home of the Jakobs clan, Eden-6 is covered by lush greenery, stagnant waters, and vicious indigenous dangers. #LetsMakeSomeMayhem Learn more: https://t.co/JWK3t2dsEz pic.twitter.com/InuHfXyJq4 — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 7, 2019

“A backwater swampland of a planet, and family home of the Jakobs clan,” reads the Borderlands website. “Eden-6 is covered by lush greenery and stagnant waters, dotted with occasional settlements and the rusted hulks of crashed spaceships. Civilization has never fully taken hold here, and indigenous dangers including ravenous Saurians and semi-sentient Jabbers effectively rule the planet. As if you didn’t already have enough to worry about, the Children of the Vault have a presence here as well.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

