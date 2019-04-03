‘Borderlands 3’ Confirmed to Be an Epic Games Store Exclusive

Borderlands 3’s release date announcement also confirmed another detail players had expected following past hints and leaks: Gearbox’s game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on the PC platform. The game’s due out this September, and the exclusivity will last until April 2020. At that time, other digital stores on the PC platform, such as Steam, will be able to sell the game. A press release shared on Wednesday confirmed these details and more about the game’s release.

Comments from Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford as well as deleted tweets that showed the Epic Games Store logo hinted at the now-confirmed possibility of the game being exclusive to the newest PC retailer. The press release shared by 2K said the game “will be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store” when it launches on September 13th, as indicated by the store’s logo shown again at the end of the trailer above. After confirming it’ll be available through other PC stores in April 2020, 2K president David Ismailer commented on the Epic Games Store and the partnership between the two companies.

“The PC gaming community has been an important part of the success of the Borderlands series, and we are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognize its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring Borderlands 3 to this rapidly expanding audience,” Ismailer said. “Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for Borderlands 3.”

The most recent comments from Pitchford further hinted at the possibility of the game being exclusive to the Epic Games Store and even gave an indicator of how long that exclusivity might last. Pitchford has expressed interest in supporting the Epic Games Store in the past but said all inquiries about exclusivity should be directed to the game’s publisher. He also said exclusives were “fine” when they’re accompanied with advantages and when the exclusivity is for a short time, “say, six months,” Pitchford said.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

