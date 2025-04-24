Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves: How to Find Secret Stages

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is finally out for everyone to play. Garou: Mark of the Wolves was the last entry released over 20 years ago. The latest fighter from SNK marks the return of the beloved series, bringing iconic characters like Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui back to their series rather than making guest appearances in other fighting games. Although the game is a bit barebones, it does have a couple of single-player modes players can check out to test their skills before heading to online fights. This includes Episodes of South Town, an RPG-lite mode that tells a unique story for each character, and challenges players in many matches.

Throughout Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Episodes of South Town Mode, players will navigate a city map with a cursor to select the matches they want to partake in. They’re all pretty simple in the initial run, as players can easily become overpowered by equipping different skills, and just completing matches under or around the character’s level for easy XP. However, as players begin finishing what seems like every match on each of the three sections of the map, they may notice that the percentage complete isn’t quite at 100 percent. That is because each map has a hidden secret stage. To fully complete each region’s Exploration Progress, players will have to find and complete these stages.

How To Find Secret Stages in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Episodes of South Town Mode

This may seem a bit daunting, considering there is no indication of where these secret stages may be hidden in the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Episodes of South Town mode. However, it is actually quite easy to find each one.

To find these stages, players simply have to move the cursor around until the controller begins to vibrate. Once this happens, players are in the vicinity of the secret stage and should concentrate on moving the cursor in that area. If the controller stops vibrating, it means the cursor is no longer close to the secret stage marker. It’s actually quite difficult to miss once the cursor is near the secret stage marker, and it should unlock with a quick swipe around the area. No button presses required. The cursor just needs to have hovered on the hidden stage marker to unlock it.

It should be noted that the locations of these secret stages are different for each character. So, don’t go expecting to find each stage around the same area. There is a chance, as there are 16 characters total available to play in Episodes of South Town, so it doesn’t hurt to check, especially since it takes literal seconds to find these stages.

Completing these secret stages in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is a whole other beast. Each region’s secret stage features a Gold opponent that has a 1/66 chance of getting hit for 9999 damage. In other words, they can be defeated in one hit. However, the other potential 65 hits do no damage. These stages test patience more than skill, as it is possible to finish even the most difficult secret stage in one hit. Players, like myself, could find themselves playing that same match 10 or more times before actually getting the finishing blow. It is essentially a game of chance.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.