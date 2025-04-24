New Blade Runner Game Reportedly Canceled

A brand new Blade Runner game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has reportedly been cancelled. Despite the fact there’s only two movies, Blade Runner is one of the most influential and beloved sci-fi franchises out there. Its aesthetic gives its futuristic setting a tangible feel, like everything has a purpose and could theoretically be interacted with. It’s not all just green screen, the world feels very lived in and the world building is immense. A modern Blade Runner video game has been something fans have hoped to see since the series was revitalized almost a decade ago with Blade Runner 2049. However, we haven’t seen much beyond a remaster of the old Blade Runner point and click game.

There is another Blade Runner game from Annapurna titled Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth which is set between the two films. Not a lot is known about the game or what the exact mechanics will be, but it will take place during the Blackout that is referenced in 2049. It’s a great way to fill in bits of the world that aren’t otherwise present in the movies and allowing fans to experience the world first hand. However, this isn’t the only Blade Runner game that has been in the works this console generation.

Blade Runner Game From Until Dawn Developer Reportedly Canceled

As reported by Insider Gaming, a new Blade Runner game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games was recently scrapped. The new game was titled Blade Runner: Time to Live and was a cinematic, character-driven action-adventure game centered around the only living Blade Runner in the year 2065. Unlike other Supermassive games which are sort of like choose your own adventure interactive movies, it sounds like Blade Runner: Time to Live would have had a more hands-on approach with an emphasis on stealth and combat as well as exploration and investigation.

It sounded pretty ambitious for the studio and would’ve featured skill trees, using technology to complete investigations, and much more. It sounds unlike anything Supermassive has ever done and probably would’ve been pretty cool. It’s unclear if the game would’ve had a branching narrative like the studio’s other games, but it’s possible investigations could’ve led players down different paths depending on the clues they had and conclusions they drew. This is pure speculation, but it sounds like it could’ve been a sci-fi successor to a game like Rockstar’s LA Noire.

The unannounced Blade Runner game reportedly entered pre-production in fall 2024 with an aim to complete a prototype by September 2025. Unfortunately, the plug was pulled on the project at the end of last year and sources pinned the blame on Blade Runner rights owner Alcon Entertainment, though exact reasons were left a mystery. Blade Runner: Time to Live was targeting a fall 2027 release with plans to release on the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation 6.

As for what Alcon’s reason for pulling the plug on such a project could be is anyone’s guess. It sounds like it had only gotten started when it got canceled. It’s possible Alcon needed to cut costs somewhere or there were concerns of the story. A new TV show called Blade Runner 2099 will be coming to Amazon Prime likely in the next year or so, as filming for it wrapped in December 2024. Perhaps the idea of a game centered around the only living Blade Runner in 2065 contradicted plans for a show set in 2099. Of course, the game could’ve just been considered non-canon if that was really a concern or forced them to find some sort of reason to explain why Blade Runners exist 30 years later. Alas, this is pure speculation and that could have nothing to do with it at all.

