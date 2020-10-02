Borderlands 3 Getting Big New Mode Battle Royale Fans Will Like

✖

Borderlands 3 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia is getting a new game mode that battle royale fans will apparently like, or at least finding interesting. However, as Gearbox notes, the mode itself is not a battle royale mode. That said, further details than this on the mode -- dubbed Arms Race -- are currently quite scarce, however Gearbox notes a full reveal is coming this month. In other words, we should be hearing what sounds like a major game very soon.

The news comes way of Graeme Timmins, the game's creative director, who reveale that the mode will be a new standalone mode that comes with a new "isolated" map. In it, every gun that is picked up will be very important to how each round turns out. Now, it's unclear what's meant by standalone here. It presumably means that it will be separate from the campaign, but it's worth pointing out that it could be its own download. This is unlikely, but "standalone" is vague enough that this is a possibility.

That said, apparently those that like battle royale games and Call of Duty will find the mode interesting, but again, it's not a battle royale mode.

"Our goal with Arms Race is to make the gun game in our game of millions of guns really matter," said Timmins while speaking to GameSpot. "I can talk about that game mode for hours. I'm so excited about it, but we'll have to wait. I'll say it's got its own environment and just leave it at that [for now]."

For now it remains to be seen when in October the mode will be revealed, but if Gearbox is already talking about it, it may be sooner rather than later.

Borderlands 3 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and soon will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it and all things gaming -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: