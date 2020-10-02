PlayStation Accidentally Makes Popular PS4 Game Free

✖

PlayStation makers Sony Interactive Entertainment have made a popular PS4 game free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but it looks like it may have been a mistake. Right now, as in at the moment of writing this, the PlayStation Store lists Bloodborne for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Now, some are reporting that they've been able to add the game to their cart and purchase it this way. However, even more players are reporting that either they are unable to add the game to their cart or that the price changes at checkout.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's going on, but this is clearly a glitch in the system. And this isn't the first time this has happened this year. And every time before this, PlayStation has revoked the purchase for those that were able to capitalize on the system glitch and get said game for free. In other words, even if you're able to download Bloodborne for free right now, chances are you won't be able to keep it.

There's currently speculation that this may mean the game will be free with next month's PlayStation Plus free games offering, but there's nothing here that suggests this. Previous games that have experienced this same glitch were not included in the following month's free PlayStation Plus games.

If this is a glitch in the system -- and it almost certainly is -- it will likely be addressed very quickly, or at least that's what's happened in the past.

As for PlayStation, it hasn't commented on the development, and it may not. However, if you did get the game for free, expect to hear from Sony. Meanwhile, if Sony does provide any type of comment or address the situation, we will be sure to update this story with the relevant and salient information provided.

