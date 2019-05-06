Borderlands 3: Gearbox CEO Calls Former Claptrap Actor “Bitter and Disgruntled”

Claptrap is voiced by a new actor in Borderlands 3, and that transition has been the center of a bit of controversy since the news first broke. The former voice of Claptrap, David Eddings, won’t be returning to voice the character, though the circumstances of the discussions between Eddings and Gearbox have been unclear. In one of the latest developments, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford said Eddings is “bitter and disgruntled” about being terminated and said Eddings was offered double the standard union rates to return as Claptrap.

Eddings first confirmed on Twitter that he wouldn’t be voicing Claptrap in the new Borderlands game, something that people had already begun picking up on after hearing Claptrap for the first time. Eddings had been at Gearbox for quite a while before leaving in 2017, and while he voiced Claptrap in the games, he did so for no extra pay. No longer an employee of Gearbox, Eddings said he “insisted on getting paid” and that Gearbox “couldn’t afford” him.

Following that confirmation, Pitchford has commented more than once on Twitter about Eddings’ departure from the role of Claptrap. In a statement from Gearbox which was provided to IGN, a spokesperson said Eddings was offered “an industry standard rate,” though an agreement couldn’t be reached. Claptrap comments have worked their way into Pitchford’s unrelated threads and resulted in Pitchford claiming that Eddings was actually offered twice the standard union rate. In a similar tweet, Pitchford made comments about Eddings being “bitter and disgruntled.”

There was no “force” – He wanted it (and reveled in it). The issue today is that Mr. Eddings is bitter and disgruntled about having been terminated. He was offered 2x scale, he refused. I don’t want him to do it unless he wants to do it, as motivation affects performance. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 4, 2019

Claptrap is not the only character who will have a new voice actor in Borderlands 3. Rhys is back in this game after his first appearance in Telltale’s Tales from the Borderlands, though it won’t be Troy Baker who lends his expertise to the character. That change has also been the subject of some controversy surrounding what’s otherwise shaping up to be an excellent game.

Ray Chase who played Noctis in Final Fantasy XV will voice Rhys in Borderlands 3 while Jim Foronda who’s known for roles in the Dragon Ball franchise and other anime will voice Claptrap.

