Borderlands 3 Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Borderlands 3 recently teased that it will be revealing its first campaign story DLC later this month on November 20. On this day, Gearbox will reveal PS4, Xbox One, and PC players their first look at the game’s first campaign DLC, which as of right now, we know nothing about. Further, many are expecting we’ll get a release date for the DLC as well. That said, that’s not what has fans talking, rather it’s a tease within the tease that has fans of the madcap looter-shooter going crazy with speculation. More specifically, in a post announcing the aforementioned reveal date, Gearbox included a new screenshot of the game featuring Handsome Jack, leading many players to believe the villain may be a part of the game’s first post-launch story DLC.

Below, you can view the new image, and as you can see, there’s not much to it, but it certainly features Handsome Jack, again, suggesting the villain will play some role in the upcoming DLC. However, what role this will be, is where fans can’t seem to find any agreement.

Of course, some simply think this confirms Handsome Jack will somehow make an appearance, but this seems unlikely. What’s more likely is the DLC simply involves the Handsome Jack AI. It’s also possible we’ll see Timothy Lawrence, Handsome Jack’s double and doppleganger from Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Whatever the case, as you would expect, fans of the villain are thrilled about the potential of seeing the character again, however, many actually don’t want Gearbox to bring the character back for a variety of different reasons.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it’s set to come to Google Stadia later this year.

“Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.”