Borderlands 3 will officially be arriving in about a month and a half, putting an end to the wait that fans have been experiencing for quite some time. While we have already received a few good looks at what is to come, with more on the way, those anticipating the game are always up for learning more. That said, there is one very important step that the development team must reach before we can get our hands on the shooter looter and it looks like they have just reached it by going gold.

Taking to the official Borderlands Twitter account, it was revealed that Borderlands 3 has officially gone gold. For those who don’t know, this means that the title is complete and ready to be sold. “We are pleased to announce that Borderlands 3 has gone GOLD,” reads the tweet. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen! We’ll see you September 13th Vault Hunters!”

We are pleased to announce that #Borderlands3 has gone GOLD! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen! We’ll see you September 13th Vault Hunters! pic.twitter.com/CgwKbTgP9A — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) July 31, 2019

The dev team also revealed a new series recently that will dig deeper into the new set of Vault Hunters that are featured in Borderlands 3. We have already seen Zane Flynt, with the next video set to arrive on Thursday, August 1st. The following two will debut next Tuesday and Thursday.

Borderlands 3 will officially arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the highly anticipated game, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the adventure is all about, here’s more:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

