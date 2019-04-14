‘Borderlands 3’ Map Size Teased by Gearbox CEO

Now that fans are aware that Borderlands 3 is an actual thing that is happening, everyone is doing their best to get every piece of information from the development team. Luckily, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is usually hanging around Twitter to answer any questions that he is able to, and while it is understandable that he wouldn’t want to reveal everything about the upcoming game, he has been unveiling details here and there. The most recent tidbit to be disclosed by Pitchford is in regards to the map size players can expect to see in Borderlands 3, and how the game will be much bigger than previous entries.

We already know that there will be a bit of planet-hopping featured in Borderlands 3, with players being able to travel outside of Pandora. When asked how the map size in the upcoming title compares to past Borderlands installments, the Gearbox CEO indicated that areas will be different. “Locations all vary,” Pitchford said. “Some are bigger than past averages, some are smaller. Overall, the game is a lot bigger than past games.”

Locations all vary. Some are bigger than past averages, some are smaller. Overall, the game is a lot bigger than past games. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 11, 2019

In the reveal trailer, which can be seen above, there are a handful of different environments that can be seen, including a neon-lit city, semi-lush wastelands, and more. I imagine there will be more areas in Borderlands 3 than what was shown in the trailer, but at least we know they will now vary in size. Plus, if the next game is “a lot bigger” than previous ones, there will likely be plenty to do. Have to get all of those guns from somewhere, right?

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did you expect Borderlands 3 to be the biggest game in the franchise yet? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

