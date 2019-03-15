PC Gamers Are Worried About ‘Borderlands 3’

Borderlands 3 has yet to be announced by Gearbox Software, but that should be changing soon, as the developer has teased the reveal of a new installment at PAX East later this month. And while Borderlands fans are boarding the hype train ahead of the reveal, fans of the post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series on PC are feeling a bit more tepid due to some additional teases and words from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford that suggest the series will be the latest game to skip releasing on Steam and be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

As you may know, Pitchford has been a vocal supporter of the new PC digital distribution platform from the Fortnite makers and a critic of Steam in the past as well. Further, in December of last year, Pitchford tweeted out a tweet of support towards the Epic Games Store, and revealed that he looks forward to working with them in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am excited to support the Epic Games Store. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 5, 2018

Naturally, the tweet caught a lot of heat from many PC gamers, who aren’t happy with the growth of the Epic Games Store, its exclusive-getting policy, and the features of the storefront itself. And once Borderlands 3 was seemingly confirmed by the aforementioned teases, the tweet got kicked back up, and a lot of same criticism began to pour in again, as well as concerns that the tweet was a hint of what’s to come for Gearbox games on PC. This prompted the following response from Pitchford:

What’s wrong with that? A PC is a PC – who cares which store you get your games from? I’m just curious to learn the mind-set. I am a customer on lots of different PC platforms. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 12, 2019

Combined with the earlier tweet, PC gamers are convinced Borderlands 3 will skip Steam, which if it does, will likely be met with considerable backlash, similarly to games before it that have gone the Epic Games Store exclusivity route and been boycotted as a result. Of course, Borderlands 3 hasn’t even been announced yet, so fretting over what PC storefronts it will be on seems a bit frivolous at this point.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!