Borderlands 3 Pre-Orders Now Get a $10 Prime Credit

We are only a couple of weeks away from the release of Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13th. If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, you might want to consider going with the physical editions, because Amazon has added the game to their $10 credit program for Prime Members.

We’ve listed the editions of Borderlands 3 that are eligible for the credit below along with details on the pre-order bonus and content . Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until the game ships and the credit will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game arrives.

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition – Pre-Order for PS4 and Xbox One:

Includes Gold Weapons Skins Pack Pre-Order Bonus

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – Pre-Order for PS4 and Xbox One:

Includes Gold Weapons Skins Pack Pre-Order Bonus

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: Gearbox weapon skin, Gearbox weapon trinket

Toy Box Weapons Pack: 2 Toy guns, Toy grenade mod, weapon trinket

Equippable XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – Pre-Order for PS4 and Xbox One:

Includes Gold Weapons Skins Pack Pre-Order Bonus

Everything from the Deluxe Edition

Steelbook Case

Four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin, weapon trinket, and grenade mod

An official synopsis for the game reads:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.”

