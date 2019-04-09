‘Borderlands 3’ PS4 Pre-Orders Come With A Sweet Exclusive Theme

If you cop Borderlands 3 digitally on PlayStation 4 early via pre-ordering, Gearbox, 2K, and Sony Interactive Entertainment have teamed up to award you with a special Borderlands 3 PS4 theme, which will presumably be exclusive to pre-ordering. The theme is notably dynamic — in contrast to static — but it’s not that complex. In fact, it hardly moves. However, it does have its own original music, unique icons, and features the game’s cover art spread across the screen. The one thing that isn’t unique though are the sounds the theme makes as you navigate the PS4 home screen, but this is probably the least important aspect of a theme.

Theme your PS4 with the glorious mayhem of Borderlands when you pre-order #Borderlands3 on the PlayStation Store! pic.twitter.com/7BJZuObMvZ — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 8, 2019

Sometimes pre-order themes are made available after launch — usually for a price — but most never go on sale, meaning, if you really dig this theme, you’ll need to pre-order the game digitally. But given that the game isn’t releasing until September 13, it’s probably wise to wait and see what other pre-order bonuses emerge from other retailers and market places.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release worldwide on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the madcap post-apocalyptic looter-shooter — including the details on the game’s general pre-order bonuses and special editions — be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.”

