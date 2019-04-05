‘Borderlands 3’ Cross-Play Seemingly Confirmed

The reveal that Borderlands 3 will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13 earlier this week was an odd one to watch unfold. For one, gamers were soaring that the new installment in the madcap post-apocalyptic loot-shooter series was coming as soon as September. Further, the game looks pretty darn good. But then there was also a large sect of gamers — specifically PC gamers — crusading against the game, Gearbox, and 2K over the PC version having a timed-exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store for six months, meaning the title won’t hit Steam until April 2020.

That said, some news has since spilled out that tips the balance back towards hype: the game will have cross-play, or at least it appears to support the feature. The other day, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Borderlands 3 Microsoft Store page has a reference to cross-play, which has since been removed, but the best (and worst) thing about the Internet is that the Internet doesn’t forget.

Unfortunately, the store listing doesn’t specify what type of cross-play support the game will have, but presumably, it will be cross-play between PC and Xbox One and PC and PS4. It’s possible PS4 and Xbox One will speak to each other, but only a few games currently do this, so it seems more unlikely than likely.

Whatever the case, this should probably come as no surprise given that Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been a big proponent of cross-play, and has said multiple times that Gearbox wants to help propel the industry forward in this regard. That said, officially, cross-play support hasn’t been confirmed. In fact, after this listing popped up, our sister site GameSpot reached out to publisher 2K for comment, and got the following standard PR reply:

“Cross-play is something we’re looking at closely, but we don’t have anything to confirm or announce at this time,” said a spokesperson for 2K.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, at the price-point of $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

