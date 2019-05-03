Borderlands 3 Will Censor Some of The Derogatory Terms The Previous Games Used

When Gearbox revealed Borderlands 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC earlier this year, it looked like Borderlands. And the more Gearbox talked about the game, the more it sounded like more Borderlands. And now Gearbox more or less pitches it as that: more Borderlands. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t changes being made here and there. For example, Borderlands 3 is removing some of the derogatory terms that have appeared in the series in the past in order to be more sensitive to all different types of players.

When asked by PCGamesN if there was a desire to move away from certain terms, producer on the game Chris Brock revealed that a specific attempt was made to remove “Midget” from the game, which are stunted mutant bandits that are equally psychotic as larger bandits, just shorter. According to Brock, the term was removed because “it’s not super sensitive.” So, now Midgets are referred to as Tinks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, elsewhere in the game, other potentially derogatory terms remain untouched for thematic reasons. Bandits, who have now united, are now called Fanatics, which is considered a derogatory term for very religious people.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most controversial term “psycho,” which some claim is a pejorative for people that suffer from mental illness, also remains intact.

Borderlands 3 is slated to release later this year on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated looter-shooter be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the madcap title by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also be sure to peep our official preview of the game to find out what we think of the new entry in the beloved last-gen series.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads a snippet from the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are some of the insensitive terms in Borderlands an issue?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!