Borderlands 3 Upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X Announced, New Content Planned

Borderlands 3 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with Gearbox offering a free upgrade to those who purchased the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the developer announced this week. The new version of Borderlands 3 landing on next-gen consoles will sport some of the upgrades we’ve seen confirmed for other games and will support progression between the generations so that players don’t lose anything when they make the jump. New content including another game mode and additional skill trees for the playable Vault Hunters is also planned for Borderlands 3 and will be released later this year.

Gearbox made its announcement during the PAX Online event where it showcased Borderlands 3 and some of its other games it has in the works like Godfall. Details about the transition to next-gen platforms for Borderlands 3 were discussed with confirmations that there would be free upgrades if you already have the game. PlayStation 4 owners will be able to upgrade their games to the PlayStation 5 versions and Xbox One owners will get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version. DLCs, saved files, and everything else you’ve got will accompany you to the next generation.

When Borderlands 3 is available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’ll be playable at 60FPS and at 4K.

Gearbox also confirmed new gameplay features and DLC content planned for Borderlands 3. The gameplay features that’ll be free for everyone will look to enhance the co-op experience by adding the option to support four-player split-screen on next-gen systems. Those versions of the game and the ones currently available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will also receive an options for vertical split-screen that’s been absent since the game’s release.

In addition to the free update for current and next-gen systems, more paid content is also coming to Borderlands 3. A new game mode will be added along with one new skill tree for each of the available Vault Hunters. Gearbox previewed the new skill tree for FL4K during the event to show what’s to come, so we can look forward to previews of the other characters’ skill tress in the future. This new content is not included in the season pass though which is now finished with the release of the latest DLC.