New ‘Borderlands 3’ Video Series Details The Story So Far

Now that we all know Borderlands 3 is indeed real and arriving later this year, fans from across the globe are counting down the days until more is revealed. Luckily, a gameplay reveal is set for next month, when we will all be able to take a gander at the glory that awaits in the highly-anticipated title. That said, Gearbox has begun to build the hype a bit more with a new video series that details the story of the franchise so far. Naturally, Marcus will be guiding us through the adventure, as he always has in one way or another.

The new video from Gearbox highlights the first Borderlands game, which originally arrived back in 2009. The title was players’ introduction to Pandora and the dangers that come with vault hunting. With the four player characters being Mordecai, Lilith, Roland, and Brick, the mysterious Guardian Angel led players through some rather sticky situations, all to obtain the vault key.

Upon reaching the vault, of course, players are met with The Destroyer, who might be making its return in Borderlands 3. The new trailer doesn’t show much of the DLC that is available for the first game in the popular series, but viewers are definitely able to get a good idea of the action that the game contains.

We will surely be getting more of these videos leading up to the reveal of Borderlands 3 gameplay on May 1st. Plenty of ground to cover over the course of the previous games, so we definitely can’t wait to see what’s in store for fans.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you getting even more excited for Borderlands 3 after seeing the above video? Have you been playing through previous entries knowing that a new one is on the way? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

