Borderlands 4 Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Feature

The first look at Borderlands 4 was revealed last week, and since then a fan-favorite feature has been confirmed to be returning in the new installment in the zany and madcap post-apocalpytic looter shooter.

Whether the original Borderlands game, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, or Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, each has had split-screen co-op. Borderlands 4 is going to be no exception. Developer Gearbox Software has confirmed that when Borderlands 4 releases next year, it will support both two-player split-screen local co-op, as well as up to four players online.

This is exactly how Borderlands 3 handled both split-screen and online play so there are no surprises here. However, in the past there has been four-player split-screen, so in this respect the feature is downgraded from the past. That said, four-player split-screen is much harder to implement than it used to be due to the technical demands of games now compared to the past. To this end, we don’t suspect the series will ever bring back four-player split-screen.

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide sometime in 2025 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, those interested can read more about it:

“Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant,” reads an official description of the game. Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities.”

The game’s official description continues: “Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.”

