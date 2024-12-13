Borderlands 4 First Look Trailer Revealed

Following its announcement over the summer, Borderlands 4 resurfaced during The Game Awards 2024 with its first proper trailer and a broad release window for 2025. Previously, all developer Gearbox Software provided was a teaser trailer with hardly meat on the bone. It was during this initial teaser trailer that word of a 2025 release date was also revealed, but the new trailer provides the best look yet at the Borderlands game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Borderlands 4, you play a legendary Vault Hunter in search of a secret alien treasure. Of course, this includes blasting everything in sight on the way and collecting all the loot in the world in the process. The new trailer showed off more characters which will undoubtedly be the new Vault Hunters you’ll play as when it releases.

While the name suggests it is the fourth mainline installment in the series, it is actually the fifth, following Borderlands in 2009, Borderlands 2 in 2012, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in 2014, and Borderlands 3 in 2019. Meanwhile, it also follows several spin-offs that include 2012’s Borderlands Legends, 2013’s Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, 2014’s Tales from the Borderlands, 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and 2022’s New Tales from the Borderlands. There have also been re-releases in the form of 2015’s Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and 2020’s Borderlands Legendary Collection.

While Borderlands 2 remains the biggest critical and commercial success for the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series, Borderlands 3 was a massive success in the previous console generation for developer Gearbox. In other words, it is not at all surprising to see Borderlands 4. The turn around between the two games has not been the quickest, but this can be chalked up to game development times spiraling out of control more than lack of demand or incentive to make a proper new installment in the series.

As for when the next update will be on Borderlands 4, Gearbox has not provided said information. With a 2025 release date locked in, it should be soon though.

For more Borderlands 4 coverage — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does Borderlands 4 look?