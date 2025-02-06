Borderlands 4 Gets Release Date Update

Borderlands 4 just got a release date update not from Gearbox Software, the developer of it, but Take-Two Interactive, the owner of the series’ publisher, 2K. It has been nearly two months since Gearbox and 2K unveiled Borderlands 4. Since then, it has not resurfaced with a second trailer nor has there been any word of what the Borderlands 4 release date is beyond confirmation that it will release on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X sometime this year. We still don’t have a precise release date, but the release date has been narrowed down.

According to Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is scheduled to release before Borderlands 4. Why is this relevant? Well, GTA 6 is scheduled to release sometime this fall. This means Borderlands 4 will not release until sometime after mid or late fall, at the earliest, and not too close to GTA 6, as Take-Two Interactive has expressed interest in spacing its games out.

To this end, if GTA 6 releases in September, Borderlands 4 probably won’t release until October at the earliest. If GTA 6 releases in October, Borderlands 4 probably won’t release until November at the earliest.

In other words, not only does this confirm Borderlands 4 won’t arrive until fall 2025 at the earliest, but it probably means it won’t arrive until the end of the year. And this would be different than Borderlands 3, which released on September 13, 2019. It can’t be said with the same level of guarantee, but it appears Borderlands 4 won’t release until November, or possibly October if GTA 6 is out early enough in September. December can’t be ruled out, but it’s not a common time of the year for major AAA video games to release. Further, Take-Two Interactive has minimal experience releasing games in December.

Whatever the case, Take-Two Interactive has promised that the Borderlands 4 will be revealed soon so Borderlands fans should know more specifics soon.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, catch up on all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 speculation, by clicking right here.