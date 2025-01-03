Borderlands 4 Difference Between Borderlands 3 Not as Big as Fans Thought

Borderlands 4 was unveiled last month at The Game Awards, and is scheduled to release sometime in 2025 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. A specific release date has not been provided, but we suspect it will release sometime this summer. When it does, it won’t be an open-world game. Some fans have been under the impression that Borderlands 4 was going to be open world based on previous comments from Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford. These comments have since been clarified.

While pervious Borderlands games have been open-world-lite, they are not proper open world games though they’ve inched closer to this as the series has gone on. To this end, if Borderlands 4 was going to be a proper open-world game this would have been not just a departure from Borderlands 3, but a major change for the series. It is no the case though.

Previously, Pitchford described Borderlands 4 as going to be the “most open and free” game in the series to date, different from Borderlands 3, which he described as “more compartmentalized.”

Over on social media platform X though, Pitchford said he wouldn’t use “open world” to describe Borderlands 4 because of the “baggage” that comes with the term.

“I wouldn’t use ‘open world’ to describe Borderlands 4 because the term comes with a lot of baggage that doesn’t apply. You’ll see,” said Pitchford.

This has naturally left Borderlands fans a little confused on what to expect. Borderlands 4 is apparently much more open than Borderlands 3, but not an open-world game. Where the balance between these two is, remains unclear.

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide sometime in 2025 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.”