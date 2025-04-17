Borderlands 4 Free Giveaway Announced Before Release

A new, free Borderlands 4 giveaway has been announced ahead of the game’s release this September on Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Those looking to get their hands on a free copy of the game are not going to find the new Butterfinger giveaway sufficient though. Those looking to get their hands on some Borderlands 4 “swag” will find this new Butterfinger giveaway sufficient.

What does Butterfinger have to do with Borderlands? Not much, but the corporate crossover promotion was recently announced by the official Butterfinger X account, where it was revealed the pair are working together on a giveaway to give Borderlands fans the chance to win “iconic gaming gear.” In addition to this, $1,000 is also up for grabs, as well as other cash prizes. More than this, unlike some giveaways of this variety, no purchase is necessary.

Those interested in knowing more about the giveaway can find the official rules here. The rules document also provides information about eligibility and the various dates involved. It further reveals that Butterfinger is giving away a total of $1,396,635 in prizes.

B in Butterfinger and @Borderlands? Just how we like it. We’re partnering with #Borderlands4 to bring select swag to fans before the release of the game. 🎮 Enter the giveaway for your chance to win iconic gaming gear at https://t.co/cBG1ajJXEL#GameBetterWithButterfinger #Gaming pic.twitter.com/ZSk9cXPyCa — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) April 15, 2025

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide on September 23, 2025 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the upcoming Borderlands game — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 speculation — click here.

“Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.”