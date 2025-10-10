Borderlands 4 Teases Changes That Every Fan Has Been Asking For

Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox Software has teased that changes are coming soon to fix the biggest problems that many have with the game. For the most part, the latest Borderlands title has been well-received by fans. While it hasn’t been without its flaws, most have agreed that it has been a considerable step up when compared to Borderlands 3. Luckily, for those who have had their enjoyment of Borderlands 4 hampered as a result of certain issues, it sounds like these annoyances should be resolved relatively soon.

In a post on social media, the official Borderlands account revealed that a new Borderlands 4 update is being planned for next week and will incorporate a ton of fixes. Specifically, it was said that this patch will look to improve the game’s stability and performance, both of which have been the biggest problems that players have continued to voice as needing improvement. A specific release date for this update wasn’t given, but it’s likely to arrive on October 16th, as Thursdays tend to be when new patches for Borderlands 4 go out.

“Next week’s update will include a host of improvements to stability, performance, and some highly requested quality-of-life changes!” said the post in question.

In the interim, Gearbox has released a new Borderlands 4 update right now that makes some gameplay adjustments. This is one of the smaller BL4 updates that we’ve had since the game launched and does considerably less than last week’s Vault Hunter balance patch. Still, Gearbox has further refined some of the gear in the game while also making one important fix with pets.

To get a look at everything that has been overhauled in this week’s Borderlands 4 update, you can find the full patch notes for yourself as follows:

Gear Balance Adjustments:

Ruby’s Grasp damage increased by 50%

Ruby’s Grasp fire rate increased by 25%

Bully drone damage increased by 50%

Bully base damage increased by 50%

Rangefinder base damage increase by 30%

Queen’s Rest spawn chance increased from 30% to 50%

Queen’s Rest fire rate increased by 50%

Seventh Sense orb damage increased by 250%

Hellwalker base damage increase 30%

Convergence base damage increase by 25%

Additional Changes:

Legendary Tediore Shotgun Anarchy was adjusted to properly award Stacks of Mutualism when auto-reloading or killing enemies

All Pets from all classes (such as Trouble, Specters, Reapers, and Forgeweapons) now properly gain Critical Hit Chance from Passives and Gear

Adjustment made to Vex the Siren’s Bleed to count as Status Effect Damage

