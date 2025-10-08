Borderlands 4 Just Got Its First Big Sale Since Release

Borderlands 4 has received its first big discount since launching this past month. Given that the latest Borderlands game is still so new, retailers and digital marketplaces have all only been selling it for its typical retail price of $69.99 since its arrival. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting on a discount of any kind, a new sale has finally kicked into effect, but it’s only on one platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, Borderlands 4 has seen its price drop to $56.99 on Amazon. This represents a discount of 19% which, while not massive, is still pretty sizable given how new the game still is. The only caveat with this sale, however, is that it only applies to PS5 versions of the title. Those on Xbox and PC continue to retail for $69.99. It’s not clear why this is the case, nor is it known how long this promotion might last.

Is This Borderlands 4 Sale Worth It?

Courtesy of 2K

So is this current deal for Borderlands 4 worth it? Well, that question can only be answered by yourself, as you’ll be the one throwing down the money to potentially buy it. Generally speaking, though, Borderlands 4 has been quite well-received by fans and is already considered one of the best games in the franchise. So if you’re a huge fan of past Borderlands titles, this sale is one you’ll definitely want to consider.

Of course, this won’t be the only Borderlands 4 sale we ever see, so if you’re content with waiting, we might get some better offers in the months ahead. Specifically, I would expect some more sizable discounts for Borderlands 4 to hit around Black Friday, which is a little over a month away. Prior to this time, I can’t see many other sales coming along that would happen to top this one we’re seeing today.

Other Great Game Deals

Beyond this Borderlands 4 sale, there are a variety of additional game deals happening at the moment as well. Select Harry Potter games are currently selling for as low as $3, while Gears of War: Reloaded has now dipped under $30. A new “Player’s Choice” sale on the PlayStation Store has started today and has brought about sizable price cuts to hundreds of different games across PS5 and PS4.