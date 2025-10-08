All 10 Borderlands Games, Ranked

Borderlands has always walked the line between brilliance and madness. As the progenitor of the looter-shooter genre, it innovatively combined relentless gunslinging action with a world that feels alive in its chaos. The franchise demands attention because it does not allow anyone to experience it passively, and it rewards those who embrace its energy with stories, characters, and combat that linger long after the credits roll. Its influence now stretches well beyond its own games, shaping how countless others approach loot, progression, and over-the-top action, and even when its ideas stumble, the ambition behind them cannot be denied.

When it comes to ranking every Borderlands game, know that it is a task that demands attention and a critical eye. Some titles deliver unforgettable characters, with stories that stick and combat that feels precise and exhilarating. Others stumble right out of the gate with poor pacing, weak narratives, or mechanics that, frankly, just get old really fast. This list moves through every mainline entry, spin-off, and notable expansion, showcasing which Borderlands games highlight the franchise’s strengths, and which are, honestly, not that great. It shows which games truly shine and which fail to capture the magic, revealing the full spectrum of what the series has offered over the years.

10. Borderlands Legends

Borderlands Legends was Gearbox’s experiment in translating the chaos of Pandora to a mobile device, but the execution leaves much to be desired. While the idea of a top-down strategy adaptation with loot, Vault Hunters, and tower defense sounds, uh, somewhat intriguing, it simply did not capture the essence of the series in any notable regard. The controls were awkward and and the gameplay loop itself quickly became repetitive. The core heartbeat of the Borderlands series did not survive the transition into a mobile RTS, but it did show that Gearbox was willing to innovate.

Despite its failures, it deserves credit for attempting something different, even if it falls flat. It is a reminder that Borderlands thrives on elements of its unique genre that a mobile strategy spin-off cannot easily emulate. There is a level of appreciative design that is worth taking a glance at, but the game ultimately felt shallow and forgettable. Gearbox thought the same, which is why the game was eventually removed from mobile storefronts and is currently not playable through any official means. The ambitious concept was there, but the charm and chaos that define the franchise are all but lost in this version.

9. Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is a complicated entry, a game that simultaneously impresses mechanically while utterly failing narratively. Gunplay is satisfying, with an impressive arsenal and the variety of weapons fans have come to expect, and the environments are dazzling in their scale and detail. However, the narrative is almost criminally mishandled. The Calypso twins, Troy and Tyreen, are meant to be menacing antagonists, but they read as painfully irritating caricatures with zero nuance. Classic characters like Lilith and Claptrap are given almost nothing meaningful to do, and fan-favorite storylines are sidelined or ignored entirely. The jokes often fall flat, the pacing of the story feels chaotic, and emotional moments fail to resonate, leaving the narrative hollow.

Even with solid combat and exploration, the story’s weakness weighs down so heavily on the overall experience that it actually affects the enjoyment of the gameplay, an impressive feat. Scenes that should have been climactic are rushed, and major plot threads fizzle without payoff. The ones that do have any sort of payoff were usually narratively weak, resulting in disappointment more than anything else. The narrative is full of missed opportunities and clumsy writing that makes it difficult to care about what is happening. Borderlands 3 is mechanically impressive and fun in short bursts, but it is impossible to overstate just how badly the story fails the franchise, earning it a low ranking despite moments of brilliance.

8. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

The Pre-Sequel promised to offer insight into Handsome Jack’s rise to power, and it introduces some creative gameplay mechanics, including low-gravity combat and oxygen-limited scenarios. Initially, these features feel novel and engaging, adding a unique layer to combat and strategy. However, the novelty quickly wears thin once realized that this so-called entry is just a Borderlands 2 expansion beyond anything else. It also didn’t help that the story felt lightweight and inconsistent at times. Then, there’s the aspect of the amount of actual playable content. Put simply, the Pre-Sequel was frustrating to enjoy due to the steep price at launch, which felt particularly harsh given the game’s short length and limited content offering.

While it has moments of charm, including inventive weaponry and experimental mechanics, it struggles to justify its existence beyond filling the gap between Borderlands and Borderlands 2. Much is learned about Handsome Jack’s fall from grace here, and the additional lore drop is appreciated. However, the combination of high cost, shallow narrative, and repetitive gameplay keeps it low on the list, though diehard fans may still enjoy its experimental approach. It is an interesting detour, but one whose limited content fails to be worth the investment.

7. New Tales from the Borderlands

New Tales from the Borderlands, the follow-up to Telltale’s original narrative hit, falls short of expectations, unable to match the charm, wit, and storytelling brilliance of Rhys and Fiona’s ambitious first adventure. Characters introduced in this sequel are weaker, plotlines are predictable, and humor often feels forced in the worst kinds of ways. The story lacks the clever twists and emotional depth that fueled the original’s incredible popularity, leaving it largely underwhelming. Fans hoping for a narrative-driven experience comparable to its predecessor are likely to be disappointed.

That said, it is not without redeeming qualities. Some clever character dialogue and occasional moments of humor make it enjoyable in short bursts, though these moments will rarely elevate the overall experience. It demonstrates that even competent writing and solid mechanics cannot make up for weaker characters and narrative stakes that feel artificially inflated. Ultimately, it is a respectable attempt to face off against its predecessor, but one that falls far below the hype generated by the first game.

6. Borderlands (Original)

The original Borderlands set the foundation for the franchise and deserves its time in the spotlight. It introduced us all to the wonderfully insane world of Pandora’s, a loot-driven paradise filled with psychopaths (literally), comically happy to gun you down if given the chance. While missions can feel repetitive and the map emptier than later entries, it establishes the art style, humor, and combat loop that would go on to define the whole series. Its simplicity was the result of the daring experiment that Gearbox conducted by releasing this title: the idea of fusing Diablo-style loot with the thrill of using guns. The excitement of picking up wacky guns and blasting enemies in creative ways made the original game compelling, even with its rough edges.

Fans forgive its flaws because it captures the joy and wonder of Pandora’s universe. Moments like Claptrap’s absurd antics or stumbling into a particularly dangerous bandit camp felt fresh at the time and even now, years after its initial release. The original’s legacy endures not because it is perfect, but because it laid the groundwork for everything that followed and introduced players to a world worth exploring and laughing at. There would have been no Borderlands 2 or Tales from the Borderlands without this title. Keep that in mind.

5. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Built off the success of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Wonderlands takes Tina’s chaotic personality and expands it into a full-scale fantasy world outside of Pandora. While its story is slightly weaker than its predecessor, which is why it ranks below it, it is still a remarkable entry. It dives deeper into Tina’s symbolic mourning of Roland, his death at the hands of Handsome Jack, giving the narrative surprising emotional depth while remaining consistently chaotic and unpredictable.

The combat system is polished, blending classic Borderlands gunplay with unique, never-before-seen magical abilities, character classes, and fantastical enemies. Though its pacing can be relentless, with Tina’s antics occasionally overwhelming the narrative, it still earns its ranking through its creative approach to the standard Borderlands formula. For fans of the character and the franchise, it represents a unique and satisfying evolution of Pandora’s world, showing that Tiny Tina can carry an entire game without losing the series’ signature flair.

4. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

While technically an expansion, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep stands as one of the most brilliant narrative achievements in the entire franchise. It transforms what could have been a simple add-on into a fully realized adventure, blending absurd humor and clever storytelling while placing Tiny Tina herself firmly in the spotlight. The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired setting twists familiar fantasy tropes into wild, unpredictable scenarios where each encounter carries weight, whether it evokes laughter, tension, or unexpected emotion.

The story outshines many mainline entries, proving that a smaller package can still deliver a narrative punch larger than its size might suggest. You’re drawn into a world that balances Tina’s chaotic energy with moments of genuine heartfelt reflection, creating beats that linger long after the final battle. Its clever writing, memorable characters, and flawless integration of humor earn it a high ranking, and for many, it is the definitive highlight of the Borderlands 2 era.

3. Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 represents a solid evolution of the series, refining its gameplay loop in significant ways that successfully restore order to a franchise that has been lost for some time. For the first time, it embraces an open-world structure, giving players freedom to explore at their own pace and discover chaos around every corner on their own time. The genius addition of weapon manufacturer parts added significant depth to loot, making combat more engaging and rewarding, while upgraded mechanics refine shooting and movement in ways that feel satisfying.

While not perfect, Borderlands 4 represents a major return to form for a franchise that had struggled to capture what made it great in recent entries. The open world feels fantastic to navigate with all the new movement options, and the loot remains addictive due to the mechanical additions to it. Borderlands 4 basically took everything in the standard Borderlands formula and innovated on it in ways that enhanced what made it so attention-grabbing in the first place. Minor flaws do exist. The story is largely forgettable, and so are most of the characters, but the overall experience delivers well on the enjoyment side of the spectrum.

2. Tales from the Borderlands

Telltale’s original masterpiece, Tales from the Borderlands, proves that Borderlands does not need guns or loot to succeed, instead relying on incredibly high-quality writing to prove its point. Its storytelling is masterful, with clever plot twists and expertly crafted characters that and consistently engaging. Rhys and Fiona are fan-favorite characters now in the Borderlands universe because of their genuinely unforgettable antics in this title. The game balances humor, suspense, and emotional depth with near-perfect precision, and by the time the credits roll, you are left a hollow shell, wondering what happens next: a hallmark of golden storytelling. The narrative structure and dialogue are meticulously designed, making it one of the most polished experiences in the franchise.

It earns its ranking because of its storytelling excellence, high-quality characters, and narrative beats that consistently satisfy. Fans and newcomers alike are drawn into its world, with moments of comedy, suspense, and drama all executed flawlessly. It is a game that shows that Borderlands is much more than the guns you can pack in your pockets.

1. Borderlands 2

Without a doubt, Borderlands 2 remains the crowning achievement for the series. It is the definitive Vault Hunter experience and the pinnacle of the franchise. Handsome Jack’s performance in this title makes him a fan-favorite character and an equally iconic villain. The story itself combines wit, chaos, and incredible emotional stakes like no other entry. Mechanically, it improves on the original with much tighter combat and more varied loot, all while maintaining the over-the-top personality and humor that fans expect.

Mentioning the narrative once more, not enough praise can be sung for it. The story is high-quality from start to finish, with memorable plot twists, engaging characters, and pacing that keeps you hooked from hour one. Widely regarded as the best Borderlands game ever made, it perfectly balances everything you could possibly want in a video game story with gameplay that also perfectly aligns on the same wavelength. It proves that when Gearbox hits the mark, the franchise is unstoppable. For fans, it remains the ultimate benchmark for everything Borderlands should be, and it is why it is first on this list.