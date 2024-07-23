Borderlands Director Eli Roth Hints at Possible Sequel Scene

When Borderlands arrives in theaters next month, there’s one scene from the video games that viewers should not expect to see: the wedding of Wainwright Jakobs and Sir Alistair Hammerlock. Wainright and Hammerlock will both appear in the movie, where they’ll be portrayed by Cheyenne Jackson and Charles Bablola, respectively. The wedding was actually filmed for Borderlands, but was one of multiple sequences that was left on the cutting room floor by director Eli Roth. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roth said that the scene “felt like a detour that stopped the mood and then went back.” However, he did leave hope the event could be revisited in a sequel.

“All you can say is, you know what? If we’re lucky to do another one, we know we got them for another one,” Roth told EW. “And that’s a very hard thing, but ultimately your responsibility is to the movie and to the story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously a direct sequel will largely hinge on the success of the first movie. There has never been a better era for adaptations of video games, but Borderlands has had a rocky road to release, and fans can hardly be blamed for feeling skeptical about the finished product. Still, the fact that Roth is even mentioning the possibility of a sequel isn’t a bad sign, and it will be interesting to see if fans and casual audiences are asking for more once the film releases on August 9th.

The wedding of Wainwright and Hammerlock was a critical part of the narrative in Guns, Love, and Tentacles, the DLC for Borderlands 3. The Vault Hunters were invited to the wedding between the two characters, which took place on the planet Xylourgos. Unfortunately, things quickly went south thanks to a cult worshiping the H.P. Lovecraft inspired creature Gythian. From the way Roth described the wedding scene that was cut from the Borderlands movie, it doesn’t seem like any of that other stuff would have made it in. The scene being cut could turn out to be a good thing if it ends up being the setup for a Borderlands sequel instead!

Do you think the Borderlands movie will get a sequel? Would you like to see a sequel that adapts Guns, Love, and Tentacles? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!