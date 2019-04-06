‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ Matchmaking Issues Addressed by Gearbox

The Borderlands series has offered one of the best co-op experiences over the past ten years, with players being to come together to shoot everything that moves and loot anything that isn’t tied down. That said, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has finally made its way to the current generation of consoles, with improved graphics in tow. However, it appears that a host of players have been experience some unfortunate matchmaking issues with the game, but Gearbox has responded, letting fans know that the situation is currently under investigation.

Many players have been taking to Gearbox’s forums and Reddit to report their problems with the matchmaking in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition. The issues seem to range from some people not being able to get into another person’s game, all the way to nobody being able to. It appears that it’s mostly PlayStation 4 users being affected, but some Xbox One players have also reported similar problems.

“I want to let you know that Gearbox and 2K are aware of the problems that players are having and we are actively working on a solution,” a Gearbox rep said. Unfortunately, they did not provide any more information, nor when players can expect the issues to be fixed.

If you or anyone you know is experience these issues, a support ticket can be submitted right here. As for when a fix will arrive, we’ll just have to wait until Gearbox or 2K release an official statement of any sort. As Borderlands is known for its multiplayer co-op goodness, we can only hope a solution appears in the very near future.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been experiencing any matchmaking issues with Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition since the enhanced version arrived recently? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

