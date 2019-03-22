‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ Rating Leaked by ESRB

More evidence of an imminent Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition announcement has surfaced after a rating for the game was released by the ESRB. Rumors and leaks pertaining to the game have been spotted multiple times with some of the first ones dating back to last year when ratings for the game appeared elsewhere besides the ESRB, and with PAX East coming up soon, an official announcement from Gearbox Software could be part of the company’s event plans.

The rating for Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is currently present on the ESRB’s site and gives the game a Mature rating just as the original title from 2009 got. No information that might reveal any new features was presented in the rating since it only goes over content warnings of blood, gore, mature humor, and other areas the Borderlands series is known for. You can read through the official rating summary through the link above, though if you’ve played much of the Borderlands series, you already know what to expect from the features described in the excerpt below.

“This is a sci-fi first-person shooter in which players assume the roles of mercenary treasure hunters on a mission to the fictional planet of Pandora,” the ESRB’s rating said. “Players undertake missions/quests that increase characters’ skills, eliminate an assortment of mutant creatures, and drive and collide with advanced alien vehicles. Players kill hundreds of enemies (e.g., human bandits and mercenary soldiers) over the course of the game by using a wide variety of guns (shotguns, sniper rifles), explosives, and special ammo types (fire, acid and electricity, etc.).”

Borderlands Game of the Year is ESRB rated for PS4/XBO/PC pic.twitter.com/3s7pwlBwqY — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 22, 2019

One of the most recent leaks pertaining to the new Borderlands game emerged in February when trophies for the Game of the Year Edition were spotted, though Gearbox still hasn’t officially announced the game yet. What it has done though is tease numerous titles that’ll be revealed during PAX East next week.

The most notable of those potential reveals is undoubtedly Borderlands 3, a highly-anticipated game that’s been a long time coming and looks as though it might finally be unveiled during PAX East. Gearbox began its series of PAX teasers with a road sign that featured a “3” on it and pointed towards the PAX event in Boston as the destination for more news.

