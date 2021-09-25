BossLogic Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario for the Super Mario Bros. Movie

With Chris Pratt now set to voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination, the Internet’s had no shortage of memes and opinions about Pratt’s casting and the casting of many other characters. While the movie will be an animated film which means there’s no reason to believe the characters will be altered in any way to match the likenesses of the actors and actresses portraying them, we’ve still gotten some fan art, too, to imagine what the talent would look like as their characters.

Well-known artist BossLogic contributed to that this week by turning Pratt and his dinosaur companion from Jurassic World, Blue, into Mario and Yoshi from the Super Mario Bros. franchise. BossLogic was prompted to do so by a fan who shared the image to be edited, so it’s not a full-blown BossLogic creation, but it’s still BossLogic which means it got plenty of attention after it was shared.

With the new Super Mario Bros. movie still some time away since it’s not scheduled to release until late next year, we can expect plenty more creations like this one as people share their works. We haven’t yet seen anything from the movie itself, however, so we don’t know what the characters will look like beyond what we know about the original characters already nor do we know what they’ll sound like with Pratt and others voicing them.

What we do know is that there’s no shortage of big names behind Nintendo’s iconic characters. Pratt as Mario is just one of the big announcements that was made during Nintendo’s latest Direct event. Other casting decisions confirmed then included Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Some people have had and expressed reservations about one or two casting decisions, but for the most part, everyone seems to largely be on board with the news shared so far. People have more demands, too, regarding who else they’d like to see in the animated film.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled to release on December 21, 2022, in North America with a release in other regions coming some time afterwards.