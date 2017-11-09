Huge Fire-Breathing Bowser Statue Is Incredibly Detailed And Now Available For Pre-Order

Now that Super Mario Odyssey is out and receiving rave reviews, it’s not surprising that the beloved Nintendo franchise is back in the spotlight (where it belongs). We’ve seen some pretty amazing collectible statues to commemorate this amazing series, but now it’s time to harness your inner villain with this huge fire-breathing Bowser statue from First 4 Figures!

The latest collectible figure comes from the esteemed team over at F4F and their line of work more than speaks for itself. Super Mario is one of the many licenses they have for popular gaming franchises, but this Bowser piece is too good to pass up!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two versions:

Just like many of their collectible units, there are two versions: the standard and the exclusive. Both are set at the same price but the exclusive edition takes Bowser to an entirely new level of epic. Because of this, let’s start with that one:

According to the team over at First 4 Figures:

“Bowser, sometimes known as King Koopa, is the main antagonist in the Mario franchise. Bowser is the leader and the most powerful of the Koopas (a race of turtle like creatures).

One of his prominent features is his size. Bowser is a huge, burly green shelled Koopa. He has big, bushy eyebrows with a mane that’s bright red-orange. He sports two small horns along with many spikes on his shell and running along his tail.

His main goal is to defeat Mario and take over the Mushroom Kingdom, but he has also kidnapped Princess Peach on numerous occasions. He has also attempted to conquer other realms and the entire universe.

​

The most prominent ability that Bowser has is his fire breath. It is also the one that he’s the most proud of. There are various ways in which he uses his fire breath. He can produce continuous flares or flurries of individual fireballs, use his breath underwater, produce blue flames that target Mario, and also cause a fiery rain to fall.”

Standing in at approximately 20 inches tall and 16 inches wide, this fire-breathing exclusive is a must have! He even lights up!

Super Mario – Bowser Statue EXCLUSIVE edition comes with the following:

Super Mario – Bowser statue

Highly detailed base capturing a scene based from the Super Mario series

Fully animated LEDs – Flame effect. (Always on, animated)

Interchangeable magnetized tongue

Now the standard edition is impressive on its own, but it does not come equipped with working LEDs or the fire-breathing effect as the exclusive. Same height and width, and same price.

Both versions retail for $699.99 that can be paid using their easy payment plan system they have in place. Interested? You can find both of these amazing collectible pieces here.