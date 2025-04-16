Path of Exile 2 Patch Notes for Latest Update and Hotfixes (Including Black Screen Fix)

Grinding Gear Games has been hard at work with a variety of updates to adjust after the lukewarm launch of Path of Exile 2 0.2.0. The latest update added the much-requested ability to respec Ascendancy Classes, but it also introduced a few bugs. Since deploying update 0.2.0f for Path of Exile 2, GGG has released three hotfixes to address unexpected issues. That means players are keeping a close eye on the patch notes as more fixes roll out.

The initial 0.2.0f update rolled out late on April 15th, bringing in Ascenancy Class respcs, charm changes, Atlas bookmarks, and more. However, not all of the newly introduced features worked as intended, and Path of Exile 2 has seen three hotfixes today to address bugs introduced with the latest update. To help players keep track of all of the changes to the game, we’re rounding up the slew of patch notes from the last day or so in one place.

The most recent hotfix, deployed on April 16th, should resolve the black screen error many Path of Exile 2 fans have run into. This hotfix does require restarting the client to update, so if you’re still experiencing a black screen, try restarting the client to ensure the latest hotfix can install.

Here are the patch notes for the original 0.2.0f update to Path of Exile 2, as shared by Grinding Gear Games on April 15th:

Respeccing Ascendancy Classes

Redoing an Ascendancy Trial now allows you to respec which Ascendancy Class you have chosen at the Ascension device, but only if the Trial would grant you the number of points you already have.

In order to respec your Ascendancy class, you must have zero points allocated in it, but you can now talk to Balbala or The Trialmaster to Refund Passive Points.

Trials of Chaos that have 7 chambers and thus grant up to 4 Ascendancy Passive Skill Points now can be attempted from level 55, down from 60.

Trials of Chaos that have 10 chambers and thus grant up to 6 Ascendancy Passive Skill Points can now be attempted from level 65, down from 75.

Charm Changes

Belts level 30 and above now have implicit modifiers with 1-2 Charm Slots, while Belts level 60 and above now have implicit modifiers with 1-3 Charm Slots. This only affects new Belts found after this patch has been deployed.

The explicit modifiers for additional Charm Slots on Belts can no longer roll.

The Zerphi’s Genesis and Ingenuity Unique Belts no longer have additional Charm Slot Modifiers, though existing versions of these items are not affected.

Bijouborne has intentionally kept its additional Charm Slots for now as in the future we will be expanding the maximum possible Charm slots to 6.

Massively increased the values on the Prefixes that Restore Life, Mana or grant Guard when Charms are used. You can update existing items to the new values with a Divine Orb.

All Charms but the Golden Charm have had their maximum Charges halved and their Charges per Use Halved, making them refill more quickly.

The base duration of Stone Charm has also been increased from 2.5 seconds to 3 seconds.

New Stash Tab Affinities

Added Stash Tab Affinities for the following categories of items:

Socketables

Fragments (includes Tablets and Trial Keys)

Breach

Expedition

Ritual

Atlas Bookmarks

Added the ability to bookmark locations on your atlas to find them easily later.

Right clicking a node will allow you create a bookmark by picking an icon and optionally adding a label you can type in.

You can have up to 16 bookmarks at a time.

They will appear as icons around the outside of the screen with a direction allowing you to scroll to them easily, or you can click on them to instantly take you there.

You can also view a list of bookmarks under the legend and click them to go there.

Endgame Changes

Pinnacle Bosses now have unlimited respawn attempts at Difficulty 0.

Tower and Hideout Maps now have a higher minimum number of Rare monsters that can spawn. The final Rare monster defeated in Tower and Hideout Maps will now drop a Map of the same tier you are running (as long as you have enough Waystone Chance). Defeating the final Rare monster in Tower Maps is still not required to complete a Tower Map.

Added UI tracking for Rare & Unique Monsters in Unique Maps, Tower Maps and Hideout Maps.

Crafting Changes

As each new Rune Tier is unlocked we are removing the lower runes from the drop pool. This is to stop you getting spammed with lesser runes at high levels.

Lesser Runes no longer drop past level 31.

(Medium) Runes no longer drop past level 52.

Overall past level 52 you will now drop more Greater Runes than currently, but Lesser Runes and Runes will no longer drop.

Rogue Exiles will always have appropriate Tier Runes socketed into dropped items relative to their item levels.

Sceptres can now have sockets, and we’ve added a new set of Talisman modifiers for Sceptres to allow upgrades to your Minions at mid to late game.

Totem Changes

All Totem Skills now start gaining Elemental Resistances and Chaos Resistance, scaling up with Skill level, from around Gem level 13. At gem level 20 they have +75% to all Elemental Resistances and +35% to Chaos Resistances.

Ironwood Support now also grants Totems summoned by supported skills +10% to all Maximum Elemental Resistance.

Light Stun Changes

Moderately reduced the capacity for monsters to Light Stun you especially towards Cruel and Endgame by lowering the amount of Stun-Damage they deal, and increasing the minimum they must deal to Light Stun you. Additionally, Elemental, Chaos and Ranged stun-damage has been penalised even further so you’re less likely to get stunned by random stray projectiles and other things of the sort. These changes don’t affect Light Stuns dealt by players.

We’ve added a cluster to the Passive Skill Tree near Chaos Inoculation that allows you to invest into a heavy amount of Stun and Ailment Threshold based on your Energy Shield. We will be adding more Stun mitigation later around the tree, notably in the Dextrous section.

Player Changes

Shard Scavenger, in addition to its current effects, now also restores one cooldown use for all your Grenades and grants a buff for 2 seconds that prevents your Crossbow Attacks consuming bolts.

Shockwave Totem’s base attack time is now 1.5 seconds (previously 3 seconds). Shockwave Totem’s slam now deals 96-211% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 169-369%), while the Jagged Ground Eruption damage is unchanged. Quality now provides 0 to -0.2 seconds to Totem base attack time (previously 0 to -0.55 seconds).

Frozen Locus can now be used while using other skills to interrupt what you’re doing, similarly to dodge roll (though it does not allow you to dodge incoming hits).

You will now Shield Bash if you release Raise Shield after blocking a hit from a faraway attacker, if there is a different enemy in Shield Bash range.

Storm Lance is now able to be supported by ground effect-related Supports.

Raise Shield is now able to be supported by Concentrated Effect.

Fire Exposure and Lightning Exposure Supports have had their wording adjusted to make clear their effects apply to any target, not just Enemies. This is not a functional change, just a clarification of wording.

Whirlwind Lance and The Whirlwind keyword hover now clarify that the Whirlwind’s collapse deals melee damage.

Improved the visual effects of Arc’s explosions on hitting a shocked target.

Glacial Lance is now able to chain off terrain.

Improvements and Other Changes

Added an Equipped Gems section to the Gemcutting interface to make levelling up cross-class skill gems more convenient.

Added rarity borders to items available to purchase from vendors.

Greater Rune of Tithing now provides 1 to 100 Lightning Thorns Damage when socketed in Armour (previously 1 to 10).

Attribute Runes now have a more appropriate gold value to vendors, and can be reforged into their higher tiers.

Breach hands now can drop splinters at all levels. This amount starts low and increases with area level, similar to splinter drops from monsters.

Shrines are now easier to click on.

Monster Changes

Some Endgame Monsters can no longer interrupt their attacks if you move too far out of range during the attack to relentlessly chase you.

Zarokh, the Temporal no longer aggressively targets player minions if any are present.

The Immured Fury is now less likely to target minions, and their ground effects should now more reliably be removed after death.

Azak Brutes, Azak Maulers, Azak Stalkers, and Undead Vaal Guards have had the frequency they use their skills such as ground slams reduced and the cooldowns increased.

Adjusted the behaviour of the 180 degree cleave skill used by Geonor, the Putrid Wolf to prevent them using the skill multiple times sequentially.

The composition of Monster packs in Jiquani’s Sanctum, Aggorat, and Utzaal have been adjusted to reduce the amount of ranged skills being hurled at players in these areas. The same adjustment has been made for the versions of affected packs that can appear in Map areas.

Adjusted the frequency and damage of the ice shard spiral volley from Shrines.

Adjusted the behaviour of Venomous Crabs, Venomous Crab Matriarchs, and Constricted Spitters.

Vaal Formshifter now has less damage reduction when in shapeshifted form.

The Fettered Spider Cleansed monster now explodes on death less often.

Adjusted the damage dealt by Goliath and Vaal Goliath Monsters.

Adjusted the damage of Stone Sentinel’s Slam skill.

Reduced the damage of the Essence of the Infinite Monster modifier.

Lowered the damage of Vaal Enforcer to be more appropriate for how many times it hits.

Lowered the damage on Reconstructor’s lightning burst skill.

Slightly reduced the damage of Ravenous Misshapen’s Arc skill.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players were gaining 1% of their Evasion Rating as Armour at all times. This also fixes a bug where the Iron Reflexes Keystone Passive Skill and General’s Bindings Notable Passive Skill were not providing the correct amount of Armour.

Fixed a bug where Ripwire Ballista and Dark Effigy were not displaying totem specific stats, such as totem life, in the skill panel.

Fixed a bug where capturing or releasing a spectre or tamed beast with a Corrupted skill gem would cause the gem to lose Corruption.

Fixed a bug where Corruption modifiers to the level of Bind Spectre or Tame Beast Gems could be lost upon binding or taming.

Fixed a bug where the “Enemies chilled by your Hits increase damage taken by Chill Magnitude” modifier on the Asphyxia’s Wrath Unique Quiver was instead causing enemies to take reduced damage.

Fixed a bug where The Black Doubt Unique Body Armour would remove Mana if you were on full life with the Lich’s Eternal Life Ascendancy Passive Skill allocated and were taking damage over time.

Fixed a bug where Disengage could fail to trigger a shockwave from parried enemies in its area of effect if those enemies were hit by other shockwaves from the same use of the skill.

Fixed a bug where Drain Ailments was not granting immunity to the consumed ailment, and was not triggering other consumption effects like Shard Scavenger.

Fixed a bug where Drain Ailments Support would only consume a single copy of the chosen ailment in cases where the target had multiple copies applied to them.

Fixed a bug where Embitter support didn’t apply to damage that was gained as extra damage of the same type as it originally was.

Fixed a bug where Firestorm was not triggering Shard Scavenger when consuming Ignites.

Fixed a bug where Volcanic Fissures did not cause an aftershock when Shockwave Totem’s Slam was used on it.

Fixed a bug where Staggering Palm was not working with Impact Shockwave Support.

Fixed an issue where Chaining and Returning Projectiles starting positions could desync.

Fixed a bug where the last charge of the Smith of Kitava’s Temper Weapon skill was able to cause multiple explosions when consumed by specific skills.

Fixed a bug where Glacial Lance’s explosions did not scale with area damage.

Fixed a bug where Meditate could be interrupted by a non-damaging hit.

Fixed a bug where Gathering Storm was not considered a Quarterstaff Skill.

Fixed a bug where Refraction Support was not working correctly.

Fixed a bug where Curses applied through Map modifiers were not being reapplied if you died and respawned at checkpoint.

Fixed a bug where Attribute Runes could not be socketed in Wands and Staves.

Fixed a bug where Unique Charms could not be chanced.

Fixed a bug where the Spirit Of The Bear Azmeri Spirit was targetable and could be damaged. Don’t hurt the bear 🙁

Fixed a bug where the Azak Shaman monster would not use most of their skills when bound as a Spectre.

Fixed a bug where the Smith’s Masterwork Ascendancy Notable Passive Skill had a refund cost.

Fixed a bug where modifiers provided by Runes were not being displayed on Wands and Staves.

Fixed a bug that could prevent you from progressing the Power Awaits You quest if you respawned at checkpoint after The Arbiter of Ash died.

Fixed a bug where monsters spawned by the Ogham’s Legacy Unique Strongbox were required to be slain in order to fulfill the Kill all Rares Map objective.

Fixed a bug where the Savannah Map Boss arena wasn’t being sealed off when the fight began.

Fixed a bug where the stairs to exit the Act 3 final boss arena wouldn’t reappear after defeating the boss, this fix also applies to the Map Boss version.

Fixed a bug where Storms created by Whirling Slash visually remained when the Gem was levelled up.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Wraith monsters were dealing less damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where one of Rafiq of the Frozen Spring’s attacks was dealing significantly more damage than intended.

Fixed a bug where Skeleton Spriggans would just push you instead of actually using their melee attack.

Fixed a bug where the Chimeral Wetlands could sometimes have a blocked path.

Fixed a bug where the Map Pin for Ignagduk, the Bog Witch did not update properly on the World Map after using the Gemcrust Skull in Cruel Difficulty.

Fixed a bug where Ball Lightning could not be supported by Chain support.

Fixed a bug where Perpetual Charge was unable to support Whirlwind Lance.

Fixed a bug where channelling Meditate would show an unrelated buff icon.

Fixed a bug where Jagged Ground used the incorrect debuff icon.

Fixed three client crashes.

Fixed three instance crashes.

Patch of Exile 2 Patch Notes for 0.2.0f Hotfixes

As of April 16th at around 11 AM EDT, there have been three hotfixes for Path of Exile 2‘s latest update. Here are the patch notes for all three, as shared by Grinding Gear Games.

0.2.0f Hotfix Patch Notes

Fixed a bug with Dynamic Resolution that could cause the game to just show a black screen for players with AMD GPUs.

Fixed a bug where the Atlas Map was only displaying one objective on Map Nodes.

0.2.0f Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug introduced in patch 0.2.0f where monsters had higher chance to Light Stun players, rather than lower chance as described by the 0.2.0f patch notes.

Added a Trialmaster NPC to the boss arena after Trialmaster has been defeated to let you refund passive points.

0.2.0f Hotfix 3 Patch Notes