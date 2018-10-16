Bowsette Joins ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Thanks To Modder

Ever since her creation a while back, Bowsette has been sweeping social media. However, Nintendo hasn’t said a word about adding her to the gaming universe to any capacity. So…leave it to a die-hard fan to do it.

IGN has shared a new video that you can see above which features the latest work by Lynard Killer, a modder that has managed to add the unlikely heroine to an unlikely place — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Bowsette takes the place of Link within the game, carrying a mighty sword and featuring some incredibly looking physics as she takes on enemies within the game’s open world. IGN made note of “incredible dress physics” on the character, until she eventually loses it and starts running around the stage in an impressive athletic outfit. She can also take on opponents with a fiery bow and arrow set that can do a huge amount of damage.

What’s more, Bowsette’s design is pretty spot on, complete with a tiny turtle shell on her back and a flaming sword that can hack into foes with ease. And it looks like she’s able to maintain some great composure as she’s facing off against foes, ready to strike with the same level of agility as Link ever mustered.

Alas, it doesn’t look like this will be added to the game by Nintendo’s capacity, so you may want to check out Lynard Killer’s official mod page to get more information.

If that’s enough, the Breath of the Wild Discord channel has even more detail on the mod, which you can join easily.

We probably haven’t seen the last of the Bowsette mods, as other players are sure to have their own take on adding the character to games in their own special way. But we’d be hard pressed to see if someone can do it as well as Lynard Killer has here. Seriously, this is impressive stuff.

Enjoy the video above, and make sure you check out the other mods to see what creative touches Lynard has added to games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.