The Super Mario Bros. Movie Crosses $400 Million on the Way to Third Box Office Weekend Win

After its first two record-breaking weekends at the office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will cross $400 million domestic on the way to winning its third straight weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will earn an estimated $58 million in its third weekend, including $14 million on Friday. Its box office total will climb to $434 million by Sunday, making it Universal Pictures' third highest-grossing movie of all time, behind only Jurassic World ($653.4 million) and E.T.: The Extraterrestrial ($437.1 million). The Incredibles 2 is the only animated movie to reach $400 million faster than The Super Mario Bros. movie, at 15 days to 18. This is all despite The Super Mario Bros. Movie receiving mixed critical reactions ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the critics' consensus reads on Rotten Tomatoes). ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it:

"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"

Despite not overtaking the box office phenomenon that is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise is performing well at the box office, opening to $10.3 million on Friday and an expected $23 million for the weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Evil Dead Rise are both playing now in theaters. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.