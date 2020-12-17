New Bravely Default 2 Demo Available on Nintendo Switch

✖

Nintendo’s 2021 lineup still remains pretty barren at this point in time but one of the publisher’s big exclusives in the early part of the year is going to be that of Bravely Default II. The highly-anticipated RPG sequel is set to launch in only a few months, but before that time, Nintendo is giving players one more chance to play the game right now.

Just recently released on the Nintendo eShop, a new demo for Bravely Default II has now become available for download prior to the game’s launch. This new demo is being dubbed the “Final Demo” as it will clearly be the final one that Square Enix intends to let loose. In the past, Square and Nintendo have released additional demos for the game that were only available for a limited time.

The #BravelyDefault II Final Demo is here to give you a taste of the vivid art, strategic battle system, and memorable music of the game's first main chapter. Download it

before the game's launch and earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!https://t.co/CsyF64sGDu pic.twitter.com/bzAQdm0eDm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2020

As for what this Final Demo is said to boast, players are able to get an extensive look at what the first chapter of Bravely Default II will have in store. This section is gameplay is said to most notably give players an understanding of the battle system in addition to highlighting the impressive visuals and music. If you’re someone who has been on the fence about Bravely Default II or are just interested in seeing what this series is all about, this is an excellent starting point to see if it might be a game for you.

The coolest part about this demo’s release is that those who download it will also be able to earn 100 Platinum Points for their My Nintendo account. With these points, you can then purchase select goodies that are available to My Nintendo members over on the program’s website.

Bravely Default II is set to launch in a few short months on February 26, 2021, and will be landing exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. To keep up with all of our coverage on the game leading up to that date, you can follow along right here.

So do you have any intention of picking up Bravely Default II on Switch next year? Or at the very least, are you going to download this demo to give it a whirl? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.