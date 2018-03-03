Bravo Team Gets New Immersion Trailer Before Launch

A new trailer has been released for the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bravo Team that shows just how immersed players will be in the PSVR title.

Scheduled to launch on March 6, Bravo Team is a first-person shooter that takes place through the lens of the PSVR headset. It’s a genre that’s still new even for the still-growing VR field, but Bravo Team already looks to be one of the most attractive FPS games to land on the VR platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bravo Team trailer that’s shown above was just released for the game ahead of its upcoming launch that shows players donning the PSVR headset and controller and utilizing an array of weapons. Shotguns, scoped weapons, pistols, and much more are available in the tactical shooter that supports both individual play and multiplayer.

Bravo Team is fully compatible with the PlayStation aim controller as well, as shown in the new trailer. Combine this with the VR headset and you’ve got a promising combination of FPS gaming and VR immersion that’s showcased in the trailer.

Originally scheduled to be released last year, Supermassive Games’ Bravo Team was delayed to allow the game’s team to spend more time refining the game. It was supposed to be out on Dec. 5 with the delay being announced in November that confirmed the game wouldn’t be out for a few more months. This delay came at the same time that another PSVR game called The Inpatient, a prequel spinoff to Until Dawn, was delayed, though that game is already out as of now.

But the wait time following that delay is almost over with Bravo Team now launching in just a few short days. The PlayStation exclusive will be available on March 6 for just $39.99, though you’ll obviously have to have a PSVR headset to make use of it. More on the game can be found below, courtesy of the PlayStation Store’s listing.

“Bravo Team is set in a fictional modern day Eastern European city. When your escort mission goes wrong and results in the President’s assassination, a country threatens to tear itself apart…and your team along with it.

“Teamwork is at the core of the game. Bravo Team has been developed to allow both single player and online 2 player co-op where you and your teammate must use everything at your disposal to survive.

“Communication is essential…should you split-up? Who takes that weapon? What can you see? Together you’ll need to work out a strategy to succeed and make your escape.”