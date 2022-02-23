Brawlhalla Is Adding G.I. Joe Characters

Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth Games have announced the latest crossover event for Brawlhalla, and this time around, the guests are coming from Hasbro’s G.I. Joe franchise! Starting today, Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow will be available, as well as new avatars, and more. To celebrate the latest addition, a new trailer was released for the game, and it plays up on the classic PSAs that aired alongside the G.I. Joe cartoon. Naturally, the trailer also features footage of the gameplay for Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, so Brawlhalla players can get an idea how they control in the game.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Yo Joe! The Brawlhalla x G.I. JOE Crossover starts today! It's time to kick the mustard out of that hotdog with Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, plus new Avatars, and more.



For longtime G.I. Joe fans, Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow are the most obvious picks for this type of crossover! After all, the two ninjas have been the faces of the franchise since its earliest days. Snake Eyes was one of the very first figures in Hasbro’s Real American Hero toyline, which debuted in 1982. Two years later, Storm Shadow was introduced as a rival ninja aligned with Cobra. While the G.I. Joe franchise has featured hundreds of characters over the years, Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow have remained the two most popular, appearing in countless cartoons, movies, comics, and video games; Snake Eyes even appeared as a guest character in Fortnite last year!

Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow are hardly the first characters that have appeared as guests in Brawlhalla. Since the game’s debut in 2015, a number of different franchises have been represented, including Street Fighter, The Walking Dead, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, WWE, and more. The game is available as a free-to-play title, and is a fighting game somewhat similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. franchise. The game features both single-player and online multiplayer, as well as cross-platform play.

Brawlhalla is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

