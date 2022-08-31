Viral Breaking Bad Video Puts Walt and Jesse in Mario Kart

A new viral, fan-made Breaking Bad video sees Walter White and Jesse Pinkman racing against each other on Mario Kart's legendary track: Rainbow Road. Despite being a show about a cancer-ridden chemistry teacher turned drug lord with no shortage of violence and bleak themes, the Breaking Bad fan base has found a way to make the show feel lighter than it actually is. That's not to say Breaking Bad doesn't have comedy, because it very much does, but the fans have taken it to an extreme that is probably unfathomable to the creators of the acclaimed series. Just recently, someone made a video that conceptualized Better Call Saul as a fighting game, complete with special moves and quips. It really just highlights the creativity of the fans.

To further prove creativity knows no bounds, video editor Chiptuner created a now viral video that shows Walter White whipping around on Mario Kart's Rainbow Road. It's quickly revealed that protégé Jesse Pinkman isn't far behind, chasing after him in a literal go-kart. Pinkman hurls a blue shell at Walt, causing him to explode, allowing Jesse to win the race and shout his signature catch phrase. Of course, Walter White had a variety of vehicles throughout Breaking Bad such as the RV, a Dodge Challenger, and his memorable Pontiac Aztek. The video doesn't show what he's driving explicitly, but given the aggressive nature of his driving, it's probably the Dodge Challenger.

Walter White in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/6bRRGDR587 — Chiptuner (@chip2ner) August 29, 2022

Although a kart racer probably isn't what fans were thinking of, there's a lot of demand for a Breaking Bad video game. Recently, series co-creator Vince Gilligan revealed that he pitched a Grand Theft Auto-like game based on the show. Unfortunately, it was one of many games based on the TV series that never ended up getting created. With the Breaking Bad universe coming to a tentative end with the conclusion of Better Call Saul, it seems unlikely a proper AAA game will ever happen, but fans can dream.

