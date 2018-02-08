Bridge Constructor Portal is Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4

When Bridge Constructor Portal was first announced, many that were hoping for a true Portal game were saddened to see that a true third installment was not on the horizon. That being said, when the strategy game was finally released – many were pleasantly surprised by just how much fun this game actually is. For those that have yet to experience it, there’s good news! It’s officially coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch … and soon!

This is the perfect game to hit the hybrid console from Nintendo, and we’re interested to see how the mechanics will change on the different platform! Bridge Constructor Portal will be making its way to the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 28th, with a March 1st release date slated for PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Be sure to check the video above to see the official reveal for consoles! To learn more about the game:

“Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games.

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

Let Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guide you through the tutorial, and learn all the tips and tricks that make a true Aperture Science employee.

The bridge is a lie!”

The game itself merges the world of psychopathic AIs and Bridge Constructor into a game that is surprisingly fun to play, and it’s so good to hear those familiar turret voices (which, to be fair, shouldn’t be a good thing). Using portals to build your way across different stages, it’s a neat way to take the Portal experience on the go … now if we could only get an actual Portal 3 …