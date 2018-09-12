Bring ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ to the Wasteland With This ‘Fallout’ Mod

Just because Marvel’s Spider-Man is a PlayStation 4 exclusive doesn’t mean PC players have to totally miss out. Sure it’s not the same experience from Imsomniac Games but it does bring our web-slingin’ friend into the Wasteland for Fallout 4 … and that’s neat.

This Fallout 4 mod is simple and easy to use. It’s simply a re-skin of the marine wetsuit and helmet in game with no additional help needed. Simply download the file where it needs to be and BOOM, it’s your own makeshift Spidey experience. There’s even a Peter Parker character save to make it even more authentic both in and out of that iconic red suit.

For the Peter Parker mod, the creator mentioned “I made a Peter Parker character in celebration of the movie Captain America: Civil War. Which features Spider-Man for the first time in a Marvel movie with other heroes of the Universe. I based the look off of Tom Holland, however it turned out to look like a mix of Tom and Tobey Maguire.”

So no … it’s not the full open-world experience like PlayStation 4 players are currently experiencing, but it is still a neat way to bring in the Marvel fandom into the beloved Fallout franchise. Interested in getting these mods for yourself? Check them out at Nexus Mods below:

As far as Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 goes, the title is out now and has already been met with incredibly positive reviews. From media and players alike, Insomniac Games hit the nail on their head with their presentation of Spider-Man and the day-to-day life of Peter Parker. Even those not too familiar with the comics themselves can dive right in and explore Manhattan with a vast array of talents, suits, and enthralling characters to meet.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”