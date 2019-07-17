Brutal Gears 5 Trailer Released Ahead of Technical Test

It’s almost time for everyone to be able to play Gears 5 as part of the upcoming technical test, and there’s a new trailer out now to get fans ready for the preview. It focuses on the Arcade mode in Gears 5, one of the new experiences that’ll be playable during the test. In this mode, different characters have distinct traits, abilities, and loadouts that’ll help them survive the fight, and you’ll find yourself armed with better weapons as you kill more enemies and land some headshots.

Described as the “most fast-paced, visceral experience in Gears Versus,” you can see just some of what Gears 5’s Arcade mode has to offer in the trailer above. Though the name of the mode might suggest that it’s going to be fun and games there, you can see that it’s anything but. Throughout all the previews that we’ve seen of the next Gears of War game in the past, this one is one of the most brutal previews with all the Lancer attacks, headshots, and creative executions that a Gears of War fan could hope for. We even get to see some environmental kills such as freezing someone to the point that they shatter on impact with the ground.

By accumulating these kills in different ways, you’ll amass Skulls that you can use to upgrade your gear.

“Cash in Skulls at any time to upgrade, even in the middle of a fight,” a preview of the mode said. “And don’t worry, Skulls aren’t streak based, so you’ll keep your unspent Skulls even if you die. If you want to mix it up and change characters mid-match, the skulls transfer over so a new character can even start with their most powerful weapon option.”

There is one mechanic that won’t be present in this mode though. Wall bouncing is a popular strategy in Gears of War games to outsmart opponents and quickly move into a new position, but you won’t find players scurrying around the walls in the Arcade mode.

“Additionally, to keep the focus on each Hero’s distinctive playstyle, slide cancels in Arcade have a longer cooldown than the standard one-tuning found in the rest of the Versus experience,” the post said. “Without wall bouncing in Arcade, cover to cover action truly shines and we can’t wait for you to try it.”

Gears 5’s first tech test starts on July 19th, so expect to see this mode playable then.