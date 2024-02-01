Brutal UNO Show 'Em No Mercy Card Game Is Finally In Stock At The Regular Price

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mattel's UNO Show 'Em No Mercy edition isn't for the weak. With 56 more cards, insane new rules, and vastly tougher penalties, it might be the most sadistic tabletop game on the market today. So, it's no surprise that this brutal version of the classic card game went viral on TikTok last year, and it's been nearly impossible to find at the standard price ever since. However, if you are interested in torturing yourself and ruining all of your friendships, we have...good news?

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy is currently back in stock here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $9.97, which is down from the $20+ premium they were going for from third parties. The game is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+) if they sell out elsewhere. Additional details about the game can be found below.

As noted, UNO Show 'em No Mercy includes 56 more cards and updated action cards like Wild Draw 6 and even Wild Draw 10, and a Skip Everyone card that allows a player to immediately take another turn. There's also an official stacking rule that allows players to "pass the penalty (Draw +2, +4, +6, +10) to the next player until whoever can't play has to take all the cards combined".

Starting to get the picture? We're not done. How about automatically swapping hands with another player when a "7" or a "0" card is played? Oh, and despite being called "No Mercy" there's actually a Mercy Rule that automatically kicks in whenever a player gets a whopping 25 or more cards in their hand. Those players will be kicked out of the game, making it possible to win by knocking other players out in addition to getting rid of your own cards.