Bully Fans Upset After Rockstar Games Announces GTA 6 Instead of Bully 2

After years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally announced this morning that it is working on Grand Theft Auto 6. As you might expect, fans all around the were ecstatic for Rockstar to finally confirm that it is making another GTA game, even though this idea surely seemed to be a foregone conclusion. And while a number of people are celebrating today’s announcement, other Rockstar fans are instead disappointed that the studio isn’t working on Bully 2.

Not long after Rockstar confirmed the development of GTA 6 today, social media began to fill up with responses from some fans stating that they’d much prefer to see Bully 2 created instead. Over the past few years, there have been numerous rumors that have come about suggesting that a sequel to Bully is something that Rockstar could be working on. However, these rumors have never resulted in anything substantial that would indicate that the project was ever in the works.

With Rockstar now making clear that it’s developing GTA 6, many fans inferred that other projects associated with the studio will surely not happen at this point. Not only does this mean that Bully 2 is now highly unlikely, but sequels to other games such as LA Noire or even Max Payne 3 are also surely not going to happen. At the end of the day, it seems like some fans will never be completely happy with what Rockstar is going to do in the future, but those that were continuing to hope that Bully 2 might one day be real seem to especially be let down today.

How do you feel about the announcement of GTA 6? Are you someone who would also prefer to see Rockstar work on Bully 2 rather than a new Grand Theft Auto game? Let me know your own thoughts on this matter either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading onward if you’d like to see how some fans reacted to today’s news from Rockstar.

There Will Always Be Complaints

“Don’t Care”

Very Nice

me reading this realizing Bully 2 probably isn't being worked on https://t.co/VHWuLZsu6S pic.twitter.com/esATJqZ8Vb — Karanshu (@CahRonShooM) February 4, 2022

It’s Not Happening…

GTA 6 Is Good, Bully 2 Would Be Better

GTA 6 is cool and all but what we really need is Bully 2 — Joe🪿 (@PortugueseGeese) February 4, 2022

Single Player > Multiplayer

Just give me Bully 2.



GTA is fun but they focus hard on the online and I don't care about the online. rather have endless shit to do in SP. https://t.co/l1NLXk5lPp — Rick (@8BitRickk) February 4, 2022

Rockstar Only Makes GTA Now

Kind of sad that rockstar only seems to care about GTA nowadays. Give me bully 2. https://t.co/OtbQ3cMTsZ — k!m (@Travis8686) February 4, 2022

Maybe Bully 2 Is Overrated?

Nobody wants Bully 2, everyone wants GTA 6 — Life's tough, Get a helmet (@EchoJPR) February 4, 2022

Time to Cry

Please Make Anything Other Than GTA 6